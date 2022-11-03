KWSO Calendar for Fri., Nov. 4, 2022

There is no school today for the Jefferson County 509J schools. It is a teacher grading day.

The Friday Senior Meal is hearty beef & barley soup. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Outdoor Holiday Market is today at the Community Center from 9 til 3.

The November Fitness Challenge bonus activity today is Indoor Soccer in the gym.

The Madras Mobile Pantry will be open from 11:30am til 12:30pm today at the Jefferson County Senior Center, located at 860 SW Madison St. And, the Metolius Friends Free Food Market is open from 4:30 to 5:30 this afternoon at 599 Washington Avenue.

The “Healing Our Spirits & Lands” Round Dance is tonight and tomorrow at the old elementary school gym beginning at 6pm. All singers and dancers are welcome. There will be late lunches provided, 50/50 and raffle drawings, and concessions available.

COIC is recruiting for a Warm Springs member to their Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund committee. The committee meets twice a year. Applications are due next Monday November 7th. Find more information and the applications on the COIC website

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy November assemblies are on Thursday next week and will celebrate veterans. They invite all veterans as honored guests to any or all of the assemblies. 3rd – 5th Grade Assembly will be 8:10-8:45 am, Kindergarten – 2nd Grade Assembly is 8:50-9:25 am and the 6th-8th Grade Assembly is 1:25 – 2:10 pm. Veterans are also invited for breakfast pastries following the assembly at 9:25 and to join anytime between 11:00-12:15 for a meal in the cafeteria with students. If you can, please RSVP to Heilan Gonzalez at the K8 office but if not, still feel free to participate.

The Center Foundation’s next Baseline Concussion Testing for Central Oregon students ages 12-18 is on Friday November 11th. Registration is required by contacting Stuart Schmidt at 541-322-2323. Baseline tests are done at The Center in Bend.

COCC is commemorating Native American Heritage Month with free community events throughout November. Powwow Yoga sessions with Acosia (uh-KAW-see-uh) Red Elk, a member of the Umatilla Tribe and 10-time world champion jingle dancer, will be offered on Wednesday, November 16th at 10am on the Bend campus and at 4pm on the Madras campus.

The Madras Aquatic Center & Recreation District has registration open now until December 2nd for Youth Basketball for Pre-K thru 6th grade youth. There is a fee to participate. Season dates are January 3rd thru February 18th. Learn more at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/.