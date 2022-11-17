KWSO News for Thu., Nov. 17, 2022

Due to inclement weather the South Wasco County School District and the Jefferson County School District are close today. In a notice through text there are icy roads in the South Wasco County School District and inclement weather in the Jefferson County school district with freezing fog in the forecast up until 11am.

During a meeting on November 8th, 2022, the Columbia River Gorge Commission has elected a member of a federally recognized tribe to lead the agency. Carina Miller, a member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, was elected as Chair of the commission and will serve a one-year term beginning January 1st, 2023. Miller was originally appointed to the Commission in 2019 by Oregon Governor Kate Brown. Joining Miller in executive leadership is Pah-tu Pitt, serving as Vice Chair, who is also a member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, but was appointed to the Commission by Washington Governor Jay Inslee. The bi-state land use agency implements the National Scenic Area Act and corresponding Management Plan throughout the Gorge and is comprised of thirteen members. Miller has said that “It has been a privilege to work together on a commission with members and staff committed to honoring all people who have lived in the Gorge.” Members of the public are invited to participate in Gorge Commission meetings on the second Tuesday of each month with agendas and materials available one week prior to the meetings at www.gorgecommission.org

The largest dam demolition and river restoration plan in the world could become reality as U.S. regulators vote on whether to approve the removal of four aging structures, reopening hundreds of miles of California river to imperiled salmon. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission vote Thursday on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone for a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years. The project would return the lower half of California’s second-largest river to a free-flowing state for the first time in more than a century. But some homeowners worry demolition could decrease property values and project overruns could fall on taxpayers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has started mailing ballots for the Farm Service Agency (FSA) county committee elections to eligible farmers and ranchers across the country. Each committee has from three to 11 elected members who serve three-year terms of office and at least one seat is up for election each year for a certain Local Administrative Area (LAA). The Nominees up for election in Wasco County LAA 3 are Timothy J. Morelli and Mary A Forman. Nominees up for election in Jefferson County LAA 1 are Alfredine Smith, Shirley Allen and Dustin Suppah. Nominees up for election in Sherman County LAA 1 is Harry Macnab. Nominees up for election in Gilliam County LAA 1 is Heidi Lane. Each candidate is nominated to serve as a committee member for a 3-year term. Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1st, 2023. To be counted, ballots must be returned to the local County FSA Office or postmarked by Dec. 5th, 2022.

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs K-8 Eagles Boys Basketball was on the road to Jefferson County Middle School yesterday. The 7th Grade B team played a close game but fell in Overtime 48-43. 7th Grade A team came home with a 55-40 victory. The 8th Grade B team played a close game and came away with a 42-39 victory and the 8th grade A team had another blowout victory with a score of 81-45. Next up for the Eagles Boys, they will return after the Thanksgiving Break with a visit to Elton Gregory on Tuesday Nov. 29th.

