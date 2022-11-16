KWSO Calendar for Thu., Nov. 17, 2022

Funeral services for Ferman Brian Tufti, Sr. will be held tomorrow at 10am at the agency longhouse. There will be one seven and then go to the Agency Cemetery for burial. A meal and giveaway will follow, back at the agency longhouse.

These are the funeral arrangements for Isaac Mitchell – there will be singing with a meal to follow this evening at 6 at 2305 Hollywood Blvd. Drummers are requested. On Friday, dressing services will be held at Bel-Air Funeral Home at 3:00, and overnight services begin at 6pm at the agency longhouse. All denominations are welcome. Dinner and a midnight meal will be provided. The burial is on Saturday at sunrise at Dry Creek Cemetery. A giveaway and meal will immediately follow at the longhouse.

Here are funeral arrangements for Diamond Paul Tewee – the dressing today at 3:00 at the agency longhouse and burial is tomorrow at sunrise at the agency cemetery.

A presentation to explain Medicare open enrollment and Social Security benefit changes will be held today in the Family Resource Center conference room. Lunch will be provided starting at 11:30 and presentations start at 12:15. It’s a chance to learn and ask questions about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D enrollment, and the 2023 Cost of Living Adjustment for Social Security recipients, including new benefit amounts and Part B Medicare premium costs.

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open today from 10am til 1pm at the United Methodist Church, across from St. Charles Hospital. They will have a special Thanksgiving box distribution on Friday at starting at 9:30am until all boxes are gone.

The Reservation Impact Food Bank is open Monday thru Friday 9am – 4pm at the Commodities Warehouse. They do close for lunch during the noon hour.

The November Fitness Challenge bonus activity today is a 1-mile walk challenge.

Warm Springs Geo Visions will be set up in the community today and invites anyone interested to stop by and learn about the jobs they have available, training opportunities and apply. From noon till 2 today, team members will be located across from the Warm Springs Market parking lot. Open positions include Principal Investigator, Oral History Technician and Field Technician. You can also stop by their office anytime at 4202 Holliday Street, next to Telecom in the Warm Springs Industrial Park to pick up an application.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group presents a monthly Student Advocacy Class for students and parents to learn how to best advocate within the local school system. The class is 5:30-7 this evening at the Family Resource Center Library. A Meal will be provided. You can learn more by contacting Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan.

Community Health Nurses will be offering COVID vaccines and flu shots at two locations on Friday – at Natural Resources from 10am until noon, and at Fire & Safety on campus 1:30 until 3:30. You can also schedule an appointment to receive your vaccine at Community Health in the clinic by calling 541-553-2610.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church is having a Christmas Bazaar tomorrow from 10 til 3. They will have all sorts of handmade items, gift ideas and baked goods. They’ll also have Indian Tacos for sale at 11.

Warm Springs Recreation invites you to the annual Turkey Trot giveaway this Friday. It’s a walk around the Community Center walking path at noon. The drawings will begin at 1:00. You don’t’ have to be present for the drawing but make sure they have a number to contact you if you’re selected.

The 20th Native American Music Awards will be presented this and general public voting is open until midnight tomorrow online at www.NAMALIVE.com. Local artists who are nominated or featured in a nominated work include Blue Flamez, Bigg B, Kalliah and BlackWater and Quilt Sahme.

A memorial for Deirdre Queahpama will be held this Saturday at 9am at the Simnasho Longhouse. Drummers are requested for the services.

The touring show, Bear Grease the Musical is coming to the Madras Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, December 20th at 6pm. Featuring an all-native cast, it’s an Indigenous twist to the classic musical. Here is the link where you can learn more about the event and get tickets.

Youth Career Connect Central Oregon offers student internships at local businesses to help grow the workforce. If you are a student 16 or older who wants to learn more, or if you are a business interested in this opportunity, contact the Jefferson County internship Coordinator Debbie Taylor at 541-408-1308.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health is holding a Grief Workshop for all who are interested on Tuesday, November 22nd from 8am to 5:30pm at the Agency Longhouse

The Madras Christmas Lights Parade will be on Saturday December 3rd starting at 5pm in downtown Madras. This year’s theme is “Lights, Camera, Christmas!” You can register to participate in the parade at the Madras Chamber website.

The Madras Saturday Market Holiday Bazaar will be held Friday and Saturday December 2nd and 3rd from 10am – 6pm at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.