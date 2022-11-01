KWSO Calendar for Wed., Nov. 2, 2022

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open today and tomorrow from 10am to 1pm at the United Methodist Church, 49 NE 12th Street.

Today, the Pelton Round Butte Hydroelectric Project will be testing a Dam Failure Alarm near Indian Park and the re-regulating dam across from the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Office. They plan on doing the test between 8am and 2pm. The test will last 3 to 5 minutes.

The Reservation Impact Food Bank is open Monday thru Friday 9am – 4pm at the Commodities Warehouse. They do close for lunch during the noon hour.

COIC is now recruiting for a Warm Springs member to their Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund committee. The committee meets twice a year. Applications are due next Monday November 7th. Find more information and the applications on the COIC website

The 509J school district is hosting a Community Engagement Night on Wednesday November 9th. The meeting will be at the Warm Springs K8 with dinner at 5:30 and the meeting to follow from 6-7pm. They will focus on feedback for the District’s Continuous Improvement Plan, the Student Investment Act and Impact Aid Funds. Information about Achievement, Attendance and Graduation Data can be reviewed ahead of time at the DISTRICT WEBSITE

The Madras Aquatic Center & Recreation District is hosting the PUMPKIN PLUNGE on Saturday November 12th from 1-3pm. They will offer Pumpkin Painting, Arts & Crafts and Swimming! There is a cost to participate. Learn more at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/.

Papalaxsimisha’s next “Mom’s Talking Circle” is on November 16th during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. The topics breast and bottle feeding, and first foods. Snacks will be provided.

If you feel shaking or get an earthquake alert you should immediately: DROP where you are, onto your hands and knees. This position protects you from being knocked down and reduces your chances of being hit by falling or flying objects. Then COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand. If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, crawl underneath for shelter. If no shelter is nearby, crawl next to an interior wall. Stay on your knees; bend over to protect vital organs. Finally – HOLD ON until the shaking stops. If you are under shelter: hold on to it with one hand; be ready to move with your shelter if it shifts. If you don’t have shelter: hold on to your head and neck with both arms and hands. Knowing what to do if an earthquake occurs will reduce injury and death.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy assemblies for November will be on Thursday November 10th and will be focused on Veterans. They invite all Veterans as honored guests to attend any or all of the assemblies. 3rd – 5th Grade Assembly will be 8:10-8:45 am, the Kindergarten – 2nd Grade Assembly is 8:50-9:25 am and the 6th-8th Grade Assembly is 1:25 – 2:10 pm. Veterans are also invited for breakfast pastries following the assembly at 9:25 and to join anytime between 11:00-12:15 for a meal in the cafeteria with students. If you can, please RSVP to Heilan Gonzalez at the K8 office but if not, still feel free to participate.