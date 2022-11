KWSO Thanksgiving Programming

KWSO will offer special programming for the Thanksgiving Holiday featuring Wisdom of the Elders and local Talking Drum and Warm Springs Language, Culture & History.

Wisdom of the Elders is a non profit organization that records, preserves, and shares oral history, cultural arts, language concepts, and traditional ecological knowledge of exemplary Native American elders, storytellers, and scientists in collaboration with diverse institutions, agencies, and organizations. Our vision: Native American cultural sustainability, multimedia education, and cultural reconciliation. The Wisdom of the Elders radio series was produced several years ago. Learn more at https://wisdomoftheelders.org/wisdom-radio/

Here is the KWSO program schedule

KWSO THANKSGIVING 2022

Wednesday 11/23/22

12pm WISDOM OF THE ELDERS The Sacred Earth

1pm WISDOM OF THE ELDERS Circles

2pm WISDOM OF THE ELDERS Cry of the Earth Prophecy

3pm WISDOM OF THE ELDERS Honoring Women of Native Culture

4pm WISDOM OF THE ELDERS The Horse in Native Culture

5pm WISDOM OF THE ELDERS The Harvest

6pm WISDOM OF THE ELDERS Tribute to Native Artists

7pm WISDOM OF THE ELDERS Native Relationships

8pm WISDOM OF THE ELDERS The Shawnee. Otoe & Omaha

9pm WISDOM OF THE ELDERS The Dakotah Sioux

10pm WISDOM OF THE ELDERS The Teton Sioux

11pm WISDOM OF THE ELDERS The Arikara (Salish)

Thursday 11/24/22

12am Talking Drum with Language Lessons

1am Talking Drum with Language Lessons

2am Talking Drum with Language Lessons

3am Talking Drum with Language Lessons

4am Talking Drum with Language Lessons

5am Talking Drum

6am WISDOM OF THE ELDERS Mandan Hidatsa

7am WISDOM OF THE ELDERS Crow/Cheyenne

8am WISDOM OF THE ELDERS Assiniboine & Gros Ventre

9am WISDOM OF THE ELDERS Blackfeet

10am WISDOM OF THE ELDERS Lemhi Shoshone

11am WISDOM OF THE ELDERS Salish and Kootenai

12pm WISDOM OF THE ELDERS Nez Perce (Nimiipuu)

1pm WISDOM OF THE ELDERS Yakama Nation

2pm WISDOM OF THE ELDERS Umatillla

3pm WISDOM OF THE ELDERS Warm Springs

4pm WISDOM OF THE ELDERS Chinook

5pm WISDOM OF THE ELDERS Grand Ronde

6pm WISDOM OF THE ELDERS Inupiat

7pm WISDOM OF THE ELDERS Athabascan

8pm Warm Springs Language, Culture, History Hour

9pm Warm Springs Language, Culture, History Hour

10pm Warm Springs Language, Culture, History Hour

11pm Warm Springs Language, Culture, History Hour