KWSO Calendar for Wed., Nov. 23, 2022

Warm Springs Indian Health Service will be closing at 1:30 today for Thanksgiving. They will be open regular hours on Friday.

Tribal Offices will be closing at noon today and will be closed tomorrow and Friday for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Listen to KWSO this Thanksgiving Holiday for our Wisdom of the Elders Marathon from noon until midnight today and from 6am until 8pm tomorrow. Overnight we will have a special edition of Talking Drum and Thanksgiving Night from 8 until Midnight – it’s Warm Springs Language, Culture & History. (Schedule Below)

For the Thanksgiving Week Holiday – Warm Springs Sanitation picked up Tuesday and Wednesday routes yesterday and will be getting Thursday and Friday routes today.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is scheduled to meet this morning to Approve the 2023 Tribal Budget and Resolution.

There will be no Senior Meal today or the rest of the week.

November Fitness Challenge teams – the daily challenge and bonus minutes calendar items today are a No Sugar Challenge and 25 sit-ups.

Warm Springs Geo Visions is sponsoring an oral history training workshop December 5-7 from 8 to 5 daily for anyone interested in participating. It’s free and certifications of completion will be given out to everyone who completes the training. If you plan to attend, you need register no later than November 30th – email your name and contact info to HELLO at WS GEO VISIONS dot COM hello@wsgeovisions.com.

The Madras Christmas Lights Parade will be on Saturday December 3rd starting at 5pm in downtown Madras. This year’s theme is “Lights, Camera, Christmas!” You can register to participate in the parade at the Madras Chamber website.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank’s next distribution is Saturday, December 10th. Distribution is for current participants. They are unable to take any new signups at this time. For more information call or text (503)319-9838 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org.

The annual Warm Springs Car Light Parade will be on Wednesday, December 14th at 6pm. The theme is “Santa-Squatch is Coming to Town.” If you’re planning to be in the parade – line-up will start at 4:00 at the old elementary school. Judging is at 5:00 for the best community and organization entries.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Christmas NDN Night Out is on Monday, December 19th at the Community Center gym. Bring your favorite dish for all to enjoy – there’s a potluck at 5:15. And the social dancing and drummer’s jam starts at 6. There will be raffles and family games throughout the evening. All dancers and drums are welcome.

The Museum at Warm Springs “Tribal Member and Youth Art Show” is now on display in the changing exhibits gallery. The exhibit features of 15 Warm Springs artists and has 45 different works of traditional and contemporary art. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 9am to 5pm, and they close for lunch from noon to 1. The Museum will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Their website is museum at warm springs dot com.

—

KWSO THANKSGIVING 2022 Wisdom of the Elders Schedule

Wednesday 11/23/22

12pm – The Sacred Earth

1pm – Circles

2pm – Cry of the Earth Prophecy

3pm – Honoring Women of Native Culture

4pm – The Horse in Native Culture

5pm – The Harvest

6pm – Tribute to Native Artists

7pm – Native Relationships

8pm – The Shawnee. Otoe & Omaha

9pm – The Dakotah Sioux

10pm – The Teton Sioux

11pm – The Arikara (Salish)

Thursday 11/24/22

6am – Mandan Hidatsa

7am – Crow/Cheyenne

8am – Assiniboine & Gros Ventre

9am – Blackfeet

10am – Lemhi Shoshone

11am – Salish and Kootenai

12pm – Nez Perce (Nimiipuu)

1pm – Yakama Nation

2pm – Umatillla

3pm – Warm Springs

4pm – Chinook

5pm – Grand Ronde

6pm – Inupiat

7pm – Athabascan

8pm-midnight – Warm Springs Language, Culture & History Hours