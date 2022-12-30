2023 Looking bright for Warm Springs

With the end of the year just around the corner, the local community has many things to look forward to in 2023. As reported by the Spilyay Tymoo, the Skatepark was torn out and is being replaced currently with construction slated to be complete in mid to late January. The Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs resort is also under construction with plans to re-open the village in the summer of 2023. The natural hot springs water, a star feature of the Village, will feed the three large soaking pools, one clover shaped youth soaking pool, and recreational pools including a lazy river like pool with flowing current surrounding an inner pool. There will also be a children’s zero depth entrance play pool. Also in 2023, work will begin on replacing the water treatment plant in Warm Springs. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will receive close to $24 million from Indian Health Service and the US Environmental Protection Agency for the project. The current plant was built in the 1980’s and draws water from the Deschutes River to be treated and distributed to an estimated 3800 residents in Warm Springs. The New plant will also draw from the Deschutes River and currently there is no completion date but the design phase is set to start soon.