KWSO Calendar for Fri., Dec. 30, 2022

The Warm Springs Tribal organization will close at noon today and be closed on Monday, January 2nd for the New Year’s Day holiday.

The Warm Springs Clinic will close at 1:30 and also be closed on Monday, January 2nd for the New Year’s Holiday.

There is no senior lunch today.

Madras varsity basketball and varsity wrestling have competitions today. It’s the final day of the Sisters Basketball Tournament. Wrestlers are also away today, at the Woodfin Memorial Tournament in Burns.

The Cougars Christmas Co-Ed Youth Basketball Tournament continues today and tomorrow at the Warm Springs Community Center. Games are scheduled to start at noon today, and hourly through 8 tonight. Saturday’s games start at 9am with championship games in the afternoon – 3:00 for 10 & under, the 12 & under is at 4:00 and at 5:00 for the 8th grade and under division.

The Simnasho Community welcomes everyone to its New Year’s Eve Celebration and Powwow tomorrow night at the Simnasho Longhouse. There’s a potluck dinner at 6pm. They will have Washat services (one seven) at 7 and then the floor will be open for a traditional powwow, social dancing and games. Specials include Mother & Baby in Board Recognition, Men’s Round Bustle, and Musical Bench Championship of the World. For more information contact Captain Moody 541-553-7014.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be closed on Monday. If you’re on the Monday trash pick-up route, your totes will be picked up on Tuesday.

Covid-19 & Flu vaccines are available at Warm Springs Community Health. You can call to schedule an appointment at (541) 553-2610. Vaccinations are the best way to protect from both illnesses.

Prevent the spread of illness with good hand washing, by wearing a mask if you are sick, around someone sick or in a crowded place, and stay home if you are sick – regardless of the illness, to help prevent others from getting ill.

Everyone should have several COVID-19 home test kits on hand. If you feel sick – you can test to see if you have COVID. You can order 4 free test kits from the US government at https://www.covid.gov/tests or stop by Emergency Management during the work day to get some free tests.