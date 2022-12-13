WS Telecom Grant Award

The Warm Springs Telecommunications Company got news yesterday of a $6.9 million grant award From the National Telecommunications and Information Administration out of the United States Department of Commerce.

This is a Tribal Broadband Grant designed to create a new overall fiber optic design for Warm Springs including fiber to the home .

Telecom says that Construction Planning will begin immediately.

Tribal Council Chairman Johnathan Smith says “This NTIA funding opportunity will greatly assist us in bringing a service to our community that is essential to living in today’s world, allowing our youth and community members to connect with educational services and have access to additional services that otherwise would not be available.”