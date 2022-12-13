KWSO Calendar for Wed., Dec. 14, 2022

It’s spirit week at the Warm Springs K-8 and today is Ribbons & Bows and Native Wear day. Tomorrow is Ugly Sweater or Mismatch Day and Friday is Pajama Day.

Today’s Madras High Holiday Drip theme is Holiday Movie Dress Day and there’s a Present Wrap War during Lunch.

Santa’s Toy Giveaway for Warm Springs Youth ages 18 and younger is at the Old Elementary School Gym this Thursday and Friday from 9am until 4pm each day. Parents/Guardians can pick up unwrapped gifts for their children and then wrap them with supplies provided. Masks are required at the event to protect from the spread of illness.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team Fall Financial Fair is today and tomorrow from 9 until 4 at the Agency Longhouse. This 2 day class is required for all IDA Clients. Call 541-553-3148 to register.

Warm Springs Tribal Council will meet this morning. Jim Souers will provide the Warm Springs Ventures update. A possible tour at Kahneeta is also on the agenda.

The Wednesday Senior Meal is Chicken Cacciatore. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union will meet during lunch today in Mr. Jones Classroom for their Holiday Lunch Party.

Warm Springs Eagles boys’ basketball teams play at Sisters today. Games start at 4:00.

The Warm Springs Car Light Parade is this evening at 6:00. The theme is “Santa-Squatch is Coming to Town.” If you’re planning to be in the parade – line-up will start at 4:00 at the old elementary school. Judging is at 5:00 for the best community and organization entries.

Simnasho is having it’s Christmas Light Parade tomorrow at 5:30. They will meet at the Longhouse parking lot before the cruise through Simnasho and have snacks after.

Christmas NDN Night Out is coming up on Monday, December 19th at the Community Center gym. There’s a potluck at 5:15 and festivities start at 6 – social dancing, drummer’s jam, raffles, prizes and family fun games.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club will be closed this Thursday and Friday. Club hours next week will be Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm. There will be no meal service on December 22nd and 23rd. The Club will be closed the week of December 26-30.

Tananawit is hosting a Youth Painting Class for 24 youth next Tuesday and Wednesday December 20th and 21st from 10am – 3pm each day at the Family Resource Center. To learnmore call 541-553-3248.

Papalaxsimisha’s next “Mom’s Talking Circle” is will be on Wednesday, December 21st during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Last Minute Christmas Bazaar will be on Wednesday, December 21st at the Community Center from 10 until 4. Only vendors from the big bazaar are able to participate as a vendor at the Last Minute Bazaar. Call 541-553-3243.

Warm Springs ECE is having a Powwow and Lunch Wednesday December 28th at the Agency Longhouse. All ECE families and community members are invited to join the children for the their powwow from 10am until noon and lunch at noon until 2.