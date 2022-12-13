KWSO Calendar for Tue., Dec. 13, 2022

For Warm Springs K8 Spirit Week – today is Christmas Accessory Day and tomorrow is Ribbons and Bows or Native Wear Day.

For the Madras High Holiday Drip – today it’s Elves Vs. Reindeer Dress Day and there’s a Gingerbread House Competition during Lunch

An Adoption Discussion is on the Tribal Council schedule this morning.

The Tuesday Senior Meal is cancelled for today but will resume tomorrow.

The November Fitness Challenge Awards Luncheon will be held at noon today at the Community Center. All participants are welcome to attend.

SDPI and Community Health are sponsoring the Winter Walk today at the Health and Wellness Center. Stop by from noon to 1 for the walk, a healthy snack and shirt for participating, while supplies last.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open today from 1:30-5pm at 556 SE 7th Street in Madras.

The annual Warm Springs Car Light Parade is tomorrow at 6pm. The theme is “Santa-Squatch is Coming to Town.” If you’re planning to be in the parade – line-up will start at 4:00 at the old elementary school. Judging is at 5:00 for the best community and organization entries.

Simnasho is having it’s Christmas Light Parade Thursday at 5:30. They will meet at the Longhouse parking lot before the cruise through Simnasho and have snacks after.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team Fall Financial Fair is this Wednesday and Thursday from 9 until 4 at the Agency Longhouse. This 2-day class is required for all IDA Clients. Call 541-553-3148 to register.

Santa’s Toy Giveaway for Warm Springs Youth ages 18 and younger, will be held at the Old Elementary School Gym this Thursday and Friday from 9am until 4pm each day. Parents/Guardians can pick up unwrapped gifts for their children and then wrap them with supplies provided.

The Museum at Warm Springs “Tribal Member and Youth Art Show” is now on display in the changing exhibits gallery. The exhibit features of 15 Warm Springs artists and has 45 different works of traditional and contemporary art. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 9am to 5pm, and they close for lunch from noon to 1. Their website is museum at warm springs dot com.

The 57th Annual Warm Springs All Indian Men’s Holiday Basketball Tournament will be December 28th through the 31st at the Warm Springs Community Center. Contact Austin Green for more information at 541-553-3243.

Tananawit is hosting a Youth Painting Class for 24 youth next Tuesday and Wednesday December 20th and 21st from 10am – 3pm each day at the Family Resource Center. To learnmore call 541-553-3248.

Pacific Power customers in Warm Springs can report a street light that is out of service online at the PPL dot com website. After you turn in a report, you may be contacted for more information, such as the address closest to the street light and the number on the pole.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees and the general public can sign up for the Tribe’s alert system for communicating emergency information. You can sign up by contacting the Tribes’ Office of Information Systems or click on the link to sign up that’s on today’s calendar. http://bit.ly/CTWSOAlert.