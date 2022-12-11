KWSO Calendar for Mon., Dec. 12, 2022

There is no school for Jefferson County 509J schools today (12/12/22) – no school in Culver, Maupin or Redmond either – due to weather conditions.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Offices will remain closed today due to road conditions. Bureau of Indian Affairs Offices and the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic are also closed.

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets today via Zoom, at noon & 5pm. This is a group to help parents work together to find solutions to empower and encourage youth. For more information contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan. These will be the last meetings for 2022. The group will resume after winter break in January.

Warm Springs Recreation welcomes all of this year’s November Fitness Challenge participants to join them for an Awards Luncheon tomorrow at noon at the Community Center.

SDPI and Community Health are sponsoring the Winter Walk tomorrow at the Health and Wellness Center. Stop by from noon to 1 for the walk, a healthy snack and shirt for participating, while supplies last.

The MAC Recreation District will accept applications for its open budget committee until 5:30pm tomorrow. Applicants must be registered voters and reside within the district’s boundaries. Applications are available on the website.

The annual Warm Springs Car Light Parade is Wednesday evening at 6. The theme is “Santa-Squatch is Coming to Town.” If you’re planning to be in the parade – line-up will start at 4:00 at the old elementary school. Judging is at 5:00 for the best community and organization entries.

Santa’s Toy Giveaway for Warm Springs Youth ages 18 and younger, will be held at the Old Elementary School Gym this Thursday and Friday from 9am until 4pm each day. Parents/Guardians can pick up unwrapped gifts for their children and then wrap them with supplies provided.

The 2nd annual Simnasho Christmas Light Parade is this Thursday at 5:30. They are inviting people to decorate rez cars and will meet at the Simnasho Longhouse Parking lot.

Christmas NDN Night Out is coming up next Monday, December 19th at the Community Center gym. There’s a potluck at 5:15 and festivities start at 6 – social dancing, drummer’s jam, raffles, prizes and family fun games.

“Bear Grease the Musical” is coming to the Madras Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, December 20th at 6pm. The musical-theater production is a diverse take on the 1978 movie with an Indigenous twist! There is a link in today’s Calendar at KWSO.org for you learn more about the show and get tickets

Warm Springs Recreation will have an Indigenous New Year’s Walk on Wednesday, December 21st at noon. Everyone is invited to go for a walk around the Community Center walking path. They will be giving away shirts to folks who participate in the walk.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Last Minute Christmas Bazaar will be on Wednesday, December 21st at the Community Center from 10 until 4. Only vendors from the big bazaar are able to participate as a vendor at the Last Minute Bazaar. Call 541-553-3243.

The Museum at Warm Springs “Tribal Member and Youth Art Show” is now on display in the changing exhibits gallery. The exhibit features of 15 Warm Springs artists and has 45 different works of traditional and contemporary art. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 9am to 5pm, and they close for lunch from noon to 1. Their website is museum at warm springs dot com.

The Center Foundation is taking registrations for Baseline Concussion Testing for Central Oregon students ages 12-18. Testing is next Monday, December 19th at The Center in Bend. cost is $20 each test. Registration is required by contacting Stuart Schmidt at 541-322-2323.