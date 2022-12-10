KWSO Calendar for Sun., Dec. 11, 2022

The Jolly Jamboree Santa’s Toy Giveaway for youth ages 0 to 18 will be held December 15th and 16th from 9 until 4 both days in the old elementary school gym. Parents/Guardians can pick up gifts for their children only. A Gift-Wrapping Room will be available to Parents/Guardians and supplies will be provided.

The Metolius Food Pantry is open today from 9am to 4pm at 575 Hood Avenue. It will be open tomorrow 9 til 1:00 and 5-8pm.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church is offering Senior Citizen YouTube Exercise every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10am. Contact Pastor Rick to learn more at 541-325-1741.

The touring show, Bear Grease the Musical is making a stop at the Madras Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, December 20th at 6pm. Featuring an all-native cast, it’s an Indigenous twist to the classic musical. Here is the link where you can learn more about the event and get tickets.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Last Minute Christmas Bazaar will be on Wednesday, December 21st at the Community Center from 10 until 4. Only vendors from the big bazaar are able to participate as a vendor at the Last Minute Bazaar. Call 541-553-3243.

SDPI and Community Health have a Winter Walk planned for Tuesday, December 13th at the Health and Wellness Center walking path. Stop by from noon to 1 to get in a lap or two, a healthy snack and shirt for participating, while supplies last.

The Madras High School Principal is inviting families and community members join him for a cup of coffee and conversation tomorrow morning at 9 at the Warm Springs Community Center. Coffee with the Principal is an opportunity meet informally with Mr. Summers to ask questions, share concerns and ideas and learn about school happenings.

Youth Career Connect Central Oregon offers student internships at local businesses to help grow the workforce. If you are a student 16 or older who wants to learn more – or if you are a business interested in this opportunity – contact the Jefferson County internship Coordinator Debbie Taylor at 541-408-1308.

The November Fitness Challenge Awards Luncheon will be held at noon on Tuesday, December 13th at the Community Center. Anyone who participated in this year’s challenge is welcome to attend.

Covid-19 and Flu vaccines and boosters are available at Warm Springs Community Health. You can call to schedule an appointment at (541) 553-2610. Vaccinations are the best way to protect from both illnesses. With RSV cases also on the rise – it’s important to recognize that prevention steps help with all these respiratory illnesses. Practice good hand washing, wear a mask if you are sick, around someone sick or in a crowded place, and stay home if you are sick – regardless of the illness, to help prevent others from getting ill. Finally – have COVID-19 home test kits on hand. Test kits are available at the Emergency Management office next to the old Elementary Library.