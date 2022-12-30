KWSO Calendar for Sat., Dec. 31, 2022

Warm Springs Higher Education reminds current and new tribal students who still need to submit a 2023-24 Federal Application for Student Aid or FAFSA, to get that done as soon as possible for the best chance of qualifying for financial aid. Students should also be applying for scholarship opportunities now. The Oregon Tribal Student Grant is still accepting applications and can pay for most or all college expenses for students who are members of an Oregon Tribe. Visit the Oregon Student Aid website to apply for grants and scholarships, get help completing financial aid applications, learn about preparing for college and many other college and career resources. In Warm Springs, Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office is available answer questions and offer assistance to students.

The Cougars Christmas Co-Ed Youth Basketball Tournament continues today at the Warm Springs Community Center. The first game is at 9 this morning. Championship games are at 3:00, 4:00 and 5:00 today.

The Simnasho Community welcomes everyone to its New Year’s Eve Celebration and Powwow tonight at the Simnasho Longhouse. There’s a potluck dinner at 6pm. They will have Washat services (one seven) at 7 and then the floor will be open for a traditional powwow, social dancing and games. Specials include Mother & Baby in Board Recognition, Men’s Round Bustle, and Musical Bench Championship of the World.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be closed on Monday. If you’re on the Monday trash pick-up route, your totes will be picked up on Tuesday.

Buffalo Skywalkers Youth Basketball is starting back up. The weekly league features games at the Community Center afternoons at 4pm – on Mondays for 1st & 2nd grade, on Tuesdays for 34d & 4th grade and on Wednesdays for 5th & 6th grades. There is a Waiver Form to sign up. You can download the form at KWSO.ORG. Completed waivers need to be turned in at the Recreation Office. Call 541-553-3243 if you have questions.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees and the general public can sign up for the Tribe’s alert system for communicating emergency information. This system is designed to send texts and e-mail messages to compatible devices in the event of an emergency situation such as a government shutdown due to inclement weather. You can sign up by contacting the Tribes’ Office of Information Systems or click on the LINK