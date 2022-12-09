KWSO Calendar for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022

The Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar is today from 10am – 4pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. This is an annual fundraiser for Warm Springs Recreation.

In Madras High School sports action today, varsity wrestling is at the Culver Invitational; and boys basketball teams host Corbett this afternoon. The JV-1 game is at 1 and varsity at 2:30. Listen to KWSO for a live broadcast of the varsity game.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank will distribute food this morning from 10am until noon. They are unable to accept more families into the program at this time. You can learn more by emailing petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org.

This evening is the 7th annual Holiday Gala at the Madras Performing Arts Center. It’s a night of festive dance, music & song. Tickets are available at the door, at the PAC Box Office, Dance Arts Studio, and the Chamber of Commerce.

The Culture & Heritage Department’s next cultural projects classes will be on making Christmas gifts December 19-21 from 1-5pm at their building in the old boys’ dorm. The class is limited to the first 30 youth to sign up. Materials will be provided. Sign up at the Culture & Heritage office.

Warm Springs Recreation invites the community, dancers and drums to Christmas NDN Night Out on Monday, December 19th at the Community Center gym. There’s a potluck at 5:15, so bring a dish to share if you can. The festivities start at 6 – social dancing, drummer’s jam, raffles, prizes and family fun games.

The KWSO app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus easy connections to language lessons and other useful information. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.

The Warm Springs Behavior Health Center offers 24/7 Crisis Support. If there is an emergency outside of business hours, call Warm Springs Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and they will reach out to a crisis counselor to help you.

The Madras High School Principal is inviting families and community members join him for a cup of coffee and conversation Monday, December 12th at 9am at the Warm Springs Community Center. Coffee with the Principal is an opportunity meet informally with Mr. Summers to ask questions, share concerns and ideas and learn about school happenings.

SDPI and Community Health have a Winter Walk planned for Tuesday, December 13th at the Health and Wellness Center walking path. Stop by from noon to 1 to get in a lap or two, a healthy snack and shirt for participating, while supplies last.

Warm Springs Higher Education reminds current and new tribal students who still need to submit a 2023-24 Federal Application for Student Aid or FAFSA, to get that done as soon as possible for the best chance of qualifying for financial aid. Students should also be applying for scholarship opportunities now. The Oregon Tribal Student Grant is still accepting applications and can pay for most or all college expenses for students who are members of an Oregon Tribe. Visit OregonStudentAid.gov to apply for grants and scholarships, get help completing financial aid applications, learn about preparing for college and many other college and career resources. In Warm Springs, Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office is available answer questions and offer assistance to students.