KWSO Calendar for Tue., Dec. 6, 2022

Warm Springs ECE is closed today and until further notice due to no heat in the building.

The Community Center will be closed today for maintenance. It will reopen for normal hours on Wednesday.

The Tuesday Senior Meal is minestrone soup. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open today from 1:30-5pm at 556 SE 7th Street in Madras.

The Popovich Comedy Pet Theatre has a performance this Thursday at the Madras Performing Arts Center at 7pm. Tickets for the show are available on Eventbrite. You can also listen to the Morning Routine on KWSO for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show which features Comedian Gregory Popovich and more than 30 rescued animals with skills – doing stunts in this Family Friendly Show.

Today in Madras High School Sports, there are basketball games on the schedule – JV-1 and Varsity Girls’ teams play at Caldera. The boys will host Caldera – JV-1 tips off at 5:30 and Varsity at 7:00. Listen to a live broadcast of the boys’ varsity game here on KWSO.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church offers home economics skills training on Wednesday mornings at 10:45. It hosts an AA meeting Wednesdays at 6:30pm. Contact Pastor Rick to learn more at 541-325-1741.

Papalaxsimisha’s “Mom’s Talking Circle” is tomorrow during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. The topic will be Conscious Discipline bonding. Snacks will be provided.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union will meet tomorrow after school from 3:15 to 5:30 in Mr. Jones Classroom. There will be snacks, activities and raffle incentives. Follow the Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union Facebook Page for updates.

Covid-19 and Flu vaccines and boosters are available at Warm Springs Community Health. You can call to schedule an appointment at (541) 553-2131. Vaccinations are the best way to protect from both illnesses. With RSV cases also on the rise – it’s important to recognize that prevention steps help with all these respiratory illnesses. Practice good hand washing, wear a mask if you are sick, around someone sick or in a crowded place, and stay home if you are sick – regardless of the illness, to help prevent others from getting ill. Finally – have COVID-19 home test kits on hand. Test kits are available at the Emergency Management office next to the old Elementary Library.

The MAC Recreation District is accepting applications to fill one open position on its budget committee to serve a two-year term beginning in January. Applicants must be registered voters and reside within the district’s boundaries. Interested candidates can download the application from MACRD website. If there are any questions, contact Courtney Snead, Executive Director by email or call (541) 475-4253. The deadline to submit applications for this vacancy is Tuesday, December 13th at 5:30pm.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293 during business hours. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.