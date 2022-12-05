Suicide costs State $2.5 Million, Resources available

The family of a teenager who died by suicide in Eugene while in court-ordered detention has reached a 2-point-5 million dollar settlement agreement with the state. [[OPB’s]] April Ehrlich reports.

“Three years ago, Bret Bruns was committed to an at-risk youth facility in Eugene when a supervisor there allowed him to leave. The legal complaint says the 19 year-old was on suicide watch and shouldn’t have been allowed to leave. Bruns was later found in a public park, having died by suicide. It says the person assigned to supervise Bruns was overworked — and didn’t have adequate training to work with teenagers struggling with mental health issues. It also says the Oregon Youth Authority never told Bruns’ parents about their son’s deteriorating mental health, or that he had previously attempted suicide. In addition to the payment, the settlement calls on the facility — called Looking Glass Community Services — to improve its policies around staff training and pay, as well as notifying parents of suicide attempts.” In Warm Springs, if you feel like you need help, you can call or text 988 and be connected with mental health professionals. There is also the Native Youthline for teens, which is also a crisis support hotline that gives them an option to talk, text or chat with a peer about issues they are dealing with in a safe and confidential way.