KWSO Calendar for Wed., Dec. 7, 2022

ECE Childcare and Head Start will be open for children today. Heat in the Building has been restored.

The Wednesday Senior Meal is pork ribs. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees and the general public can sign up for the Tribe’s alert system for communicating emergency information. This system is designed to send texts and e-mail messages to compatible devices in the event of an emergency situation such as a government shutdown due to inclement weather. You can sign up by contacting the Tribes’ Office of Information Systems or use this link to sign up. Standard charges from cell phone providers will apply.

The Museum at Warm Springs “Tribal Member and Youth Art Show” is now on display in the changing exhibits gallery. The exhibit features of 15 Warm Springs artists and has 45 different works of traditional and contemporary art. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 9am to 5pm, and they close for lunch from noon to 1. Their website is museumatwarmsprings.com.

Papalaxsimisha’s “Mom’s Talking Circle” is today during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. The topic ill be Conscious Discipline bonding. Snacks will be provided.

Warm Springs Eagles boys’ basketball teams play Crook County in Prineville today. Games start at 4:00.

The Popovich Comedy Pet Theatre has a performance tomorrow at the Madras Performing Arts Center at 7pm. Tickets for the show are available on Eventbrite. and also at the door. You can also listen to the Morning Routine on KWSO for your chance to win tickets to the show which features Comedian Gregory Popovich and more than 30 rescued animals with skills – doing stunts in this Family Friendly Show.

Covid-19 and Flu vaccines and boosters are available at Warm Springs Community Health. You can call to schedule an appointment at (541) 553-2610. Vaccinations are the best way to protect from both illnesses. With RSV cases also on the rise – it’s important to recognize that prevention steps help with all these respiratory illnesses. Practice good hand washing, wear a mask if you are sick, around someone sick or in a crowded place, and stay home if you are sick – regardless of the illness, to help prevent others from getting ill. Finally – have COVID-19 home test kits on hand. Test kits are available at the Emergency Management office next to the old Elementary Library.

Warm Springs Recreation invites everyone to Christmas NDN Night Out Monday, December 19th at the Community Center gym. Bring your favorite dish for all to enjoy at the 5:15 potluck. Social dancing and drummer’s jam starts at 6. There will be raffles, family fun games and all dancers and drums are welcome.

The touring show, Bear Grease the Musical is coming to the Madras Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, December 20th at 6pm. Featuring an all-native cast, it’s an Indigenous twist to the classic musical. Here’s the link where you can learn more about the event and get tickets.

The Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar is this Saturday from 10am – 4pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. You do need to be signed up if you are interested in setting up to sell at the bazaar. You can download a registration form HERE. This is an annual fundraiser for Warm Springs Recreation. To learn more you can call them at 541-553-3243.