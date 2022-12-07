KWSO Calendar for Thu., Dec. 8, 2022

The Warm Springs WEDD Department’s free firewood for elders will be on hold for a few days while maintenance is completed on the vehicle and trailer used for wood deliveries. They will resume deliveries as soon as the work is done.

The Popovich Comedy Pet Theatre has cancelled their performance for today at the Madras Performing Arts Center.

This Saturday is the 7th annual Holiday Gala at the Madras Performing Arts Center. It’s a night of festive dance, music & song. Tickets are available at the door, at the PAC Box Office, Dance Arts Studio, and the Chamber of Commerce.

Warm Springs Eagles boys’ basketball teams play Obsidian in Redmond today. Games start at 4:00.

The Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar is this Saturday from 10am – 4pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. You do need to be signed up if you are interested in setting up to sell at the bazaar. You can download a registration form here. This is an annual fundraiser for Warm Springs Recreation. To learn more you can call them at 541-553-3243.

Warm Springs Higher Education reminds current and new tribal students who still need to submit a 2023-24 Federal Application for Student Aid or FAFSA, to get that done as soon as possible for the best chance of qualifying for financial aid. Students should also be applying for scholarship opportunities now. The Oregon Tribal Student Grant is still accepting applications and can pay for most or all college expenses for students who are members of an Oregon Tribe. Visit OregonStudentAid.gov to apply for grants and scholarships, get help completing financial aid applications, learn about preparing for college and many other college and career resources. In Warm Springs, Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office is available answer questions and offer assistance to students.

SDPI and Community Health have a Winter Walk planned for Tuesday, December 13th at the Health and Wellness Center walking path. Stop by from noon to 1 to get in a lap or two, a healthy snack and shirt for participating, while supplies last.

Covid-19 and Flu vaccines and boosters are available at Warm Springs Community Health. You can call to schedule an appointment at (541) 553-2610. Vaccinations are the best way to protect from both illnesses. With RSV cases also on the rise – it’s important to recognize that prevention steps help with all these respiratory illnesses. Practice good hand washing, wear a mask if you are sick, around someone sick or in a crowded place, and stay home if you are sick – regardless of the illness, to help prevent others from getting ill. Finally – have COVID-19 home test kits on hand. Test kits are available at the Emergency Management office next to the old Elementary Library.