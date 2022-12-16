Local Sports Update!

The Madras High School Lady Buffs Basketball was in action at the Seaside tournament yesterday. They faced off against Dallas and came out victorious 65-34. Next up for the Lady Buffs they will face off against Rochester who defeated Cottage Grove 42-28. Tip-off for the Lady Buffs is at 4:15pm. Host Seaside Squeezed by Neah-Kah-Nie 48-45, they will face off against Corbett tonight at 7:15pm. The winners of those games will face off in the championship tomorrow at 3pm. The losers of those games face off in the 3rd place game at noon tomorrow.

The Buff Boys are also at the Seaside tournament and faced off against host Seaside last night. They fell to Seaside 59-42. The Buff Boys are now in the consolation bracket and will be facing off against Cottage Grove today at 8:45pm. If they win tonight, they will play at 4:30pm tomorrow.

Madras Wrestling is in action tomorrow as they travel over to the Sister’s Invite. Joining Madras are Sister’s, Burns, Caldera, Crane Creswell, Crook County, Elmira, La Pine, Marshfield, McLoughlin, Mt. View, North Lake, Ridgeview, Scio, Summit, Warrenton and Gilchrist. Matches will begin at 10am.