KWSO Calendar for Sat., Dec. 17, 2022

Madras High School wrestlers are competing at the Sisters GFP Invitational in Sisters. Matches begin at 10am.

The Culture & Heritage Department is inviting youth to cultural projects classes next week, Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday from 1-5pm. They’ll be making Christmas gifts and will provide all materials. Class size is limited and youth need to sign up with the Culture & Heritage office.

Tananawit is hosting a Youth Painting Class for 24 youth Tuesday and Wednesday from 10am – 3pm each day at the Family Resource Center. To learn more call 541-553-3248.

The 2022 Prevention Hoops Camp for tribal youth ages 5-14 will take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the old elementary school gym. The morning session from 8:15 until 11:45 is for youth ages 10 to 14. The 5 to 9 age group will have camp from 1:15-4:45pm daily. They’ll work on skills, conditioning and play fun games. Youth 15 and older are invited to help teach. Contact Jaycelene at the Prevention office for more information.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Christmas NDN Night Out is coming up on Monday at the Community Center gym. Bring a dish for the potluck if you can – it starts at the 5:15. The activities will get underway at 6 and everyone is invited for an evening of social dancing, a drummer’s jam, raffles, prizes, games and family fun.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293 during business hours. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.

Warm Springs Higher Education reminds current and new tribal students who still need to submit a 2023-24 Federal Application for Student Aid or FAFSA, to get that done as soon as possible for the best chance of qualifying for financial aid. Students should also be applying for scholarship opportunities now. The Oregon Tribal Student Grant is still accepting applications and can pay for most or all college expenses for students who are members of an Oregon Tribe. Visit OregonStudentAid.gov to apply for grants and scholarships, get help completing financial aid applications, learn about preparing for college and many other college and career resources. In Warm Springs, Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office is available answer questions and offer assistance to students.

Covid-19 and Flu vaccines and boosters are available at Warm Springs Community Health. You can call to schedule an appointment at (541) 553-2610. Vaccinations are the best way to protect from both illnesses. With RSV cases also on the rise – it’s important to recognize that prevention steps help with all these respiratory illnesses. Practice good hand washing, wear a mask if you are sick, around someone sick or in a crowded place, and stay home if you are sick – regardless of the illness, to help prevent others from getting ill. Finally – have COVID-19 home test kits on hand. Test kits are available at the Emergency Management office next to the old Elementary Library.