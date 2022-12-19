Local Sports Update!

The Madras High School Lady Buffs were at the Seaside Tournament over the weekend. On Friday they faced off against Rochester and came away victorious 66-31 to move on to the Championship. In the other semi-final game, Corbett came out victorious over Seaside with a 59-27 victory. Corbett and Madras faced off in the Seaside Invitational Championship and the Lady Buffs fell to Corbett 56-51. Next up for the Lady Buffs, they are at the Sisters Tournament on December 28th facing off against Klamath Union at 3pm. The Buff Boys were also at the Seaside Invitational and dropped their first game, which put them in the consolation side of the bracket. On Friday they faced off against Cottage Grove and came out with the victory 50-41. On Saturday they faced off against Montesano and took that game 61-29. Next up for the Buff Boys, they are at the Sisters Tournament on December 28th, they will be facing off against Banks at 5pm.