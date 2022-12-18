KWSO Calendar for Mon., Dec. 19, 2022

Jefferson County 509J schools are on Winter Break and will be back in session on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023.

The Metolius Food Pantry is open today from 9am to 1pm and 5-8pm at 575 Hood Avenue.

The Culture and Heritage Program is inviting youth to its cultural projects class being held today through Wednesday from 1-5:00. They will provide all materials and be working on Christmas gifts. Call or stop by the Culture and Heritage office to reserve a spot.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

A Veterans Group – For Veterans, By Veterans – meets every Monday from 4-5pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center. Veterans of all eras, active-duty military, guard and reserve are invited to join for an afternoon social hour with refreshments.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Christmas NDN Night Out is this evening at the Community Center gym. There’s a potluck meal at 5:15, so bring a dish for all to enjoy if you can. At 6, the activities begin – social dancing, drummer’s jam, raffles, prizes, family fun and games. All are welcome!

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church offers a Potluck Devotion Tuesdays at noon and a Video Bible Study on Tuesday evenings at 6:30. Contact Pastor Rick to learn more at 541-325-1741

The 2022 Prevention Hoops Camp for tribal youth ages 5-14 will take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the old elementary school gym. The morning session from 8:15 until 11:45 is for youth ages 10 to 14. The 5 to 9 age group will have camp from 1:15-4:45pm daily. They’ll work on skills, conditioning and play fun games. Youth 15 and older are invited to help teach. Contact Jaycelene at the Prevention office for more information.

The touring show, Bear Grease the Musical, will make a stop at the Madras Performing Arts Center tomorrow evening at 6. With an all-Indigenous cast, Bear Grease combines hip-hop, parody, improv, and freestyle for an Indigenized musical-theatre production that offers a new historical perspective. Here’s a link where you can learn all about the show and get tickets.

Tananawit is hosting a Youth Painting Class for 24 youth Tuesday and Wednesday from 10am – 3pm each day at the Family Resource Center. To learn more call 541-553-3248.

Warm Springs ECE is having a Powwow and Lunch Wednesday December 28th at the Agency Longhouse. All ECE families and community members are invited to join the children for the their powwow from 10am until noon and lunch at noon until 2.