Local Sports Update

The Warm Springs K-8 Eagles Boys basketball was in action yesterday as they were on the road playing Crook County. The 6th/7th Grade B team won 30-14 while the 7th Grade A team fell 37-30. The 8th grade B team won on a Buzzer beater by Delton Switzler 33-32 and the 8th Grade A team won 38-32. Next up for the Eagles Boys Basketball is a trip to Obsidian today with games starting at 4pm. After today’s game, the Eagles Boys Basketball will only have two more games next week to end their season. Their last home game is on Monday December 12th as they host Jefferson County Middle School and then they end the season traveling over to Sisters on Wednesday December 14th.

The Madras High School Buff Boys are back on the Court tomorrow as the JV1 team is on the road to Redmond with their game starting at 5:30pm. Then on Saturday the Buff Boys will host Corbett as JV2 starts the action at noon, then JV1 tips-off at 1:30pm with the Varsity boys getting underway at 3pm. You can catch the LIVE varsity action here on KWSO. The Lady Buffs won’t be back in action until the Seaside Tournament with their first game on Thursday December 15th against Dallas at 5:45pm. Madras Wrestling will be in action beginning tomorrow as they are at the Culver Invitational.