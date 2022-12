This year, the Warm Springs K-8 Academy and the 509J School District is using ParentSquare for school-to-home communications. You can learn more about ParentSquare, register for an account, and download the app all by going to our website. You can also learn more about our Emergency School Closures and Delays process. If you haven’t been getting notifications – call your school office today to make sure they have your updated contact information. https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/parentsquare/