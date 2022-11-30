KWSO Calendar for Thu., Dec. 1, 2022

Covid-19 and Flu vaccines and boosters are available at Warm Springs Community Health. You can call to schedule an appointment at (541) 553-2131. Vaccinations are the best way to protect from both illnesses. With RSV cases also on the rise – it’s important to recognize that prevention steps help with all these respiratory illnesses. Practice good hand washing, wear a mask if you are sick, around someone sick or in a crowded place, AND stay home if you are sick – regardless of the illness, to help prevent others from getting ill. Finally – have COVID-19 home test kits on hand. Test kits are available at the Emergency Management office next to the old Elementary Library.

Vital Stats reminds tribal members who have moved this year and have a new address – to make sure Vital Stats has your correct mailing information. There is a change of address form to fill out and you can take it to the Vital Stats office or email them. Find a link to the online form in today’s KWSO Calendar https://kwso.org/2021/10/address-change-forms-due-for-ctws-tms/

Warm Springs Eagles boys’ basketball teams host Sisters today. Games start at 4:00 and will be played at the K-8 and Community Center gyms.

Art Adventure Gallery in Madras will have an opening reception for its new exhibit featuring the works of Mary Stellar & Gary Gassner this evening 5:30 to 7 at the gallery, located at 185 SE 5th.

Warm Springs Recreation is inviting everyone to their “Santa-Squatch” Christmas Tree Lighting this evening at 6 at the Community Center.

The December to Remember Round Dance is this Friday and Saturday at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. It will start at 4:30 tomorrow with a pipe ceremony, feast and round dance to follow. There’s a spaghetti feed on Saturday at 6pm before the round dance. There are specials planned each evening, 50/50 and raffle drawings, concessions and pictures with Santa on Saturday evening from 6-9. It’s an alcohol and drug free event.

The Madras Girls Varsity Basketball Invitational Tournament is this weekend at Madras High School. Astoria will play Marshfield at 6pm Friday, and it’s Madras vs. Corbett at 7:30 Friday night. Saturday’s games are at 1:00 and 2:30. You can hear the Madras games live on KWSO.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank’s next distribution is a week from Saturday, December 10th, from 10am until noon. They are unable to accept more families into the program at this time. You can learn more by emailing Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org.

The USDA Farm Service Agency is holding county committee elections through December 5th. Candidates for Jefferson County which includes Warm Springs, are Alfredine Smith, Shirley Allen and Dustin Suppah.

The Madras Christmas Lights Parade is this Saturday starting at 5pm in downtown Madras. This year’s theme is “Lights, Camera, Christmas!”

The Museum at Warm Springs “Tribal Member and Youth Art Show” is now on display in the changing exhibits gallery. The exhibit features of 15 Warm Springs artists and has 45 different works of traditional and contemporary art. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 9am to 5pm, and they close for lunch from noon to 1. Their website is museum at warm springs dot com.

A touring show, Bear Grease the Musical is coming to the Madras Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, December 20th at 6pm. Featuring an all-native cast, it’s an Indigenous twist to the classic musical. Find a link in today’s Calendar at KWSO.org where you can learn more about the event and get tickets.