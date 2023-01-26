Child Care Development Fund Block Grant Deadline looming!

Warm Springs ECE held two public meetings Wednesday (1/25/23) for input from the community as a requirement of the Child Care Development Fund (CCDF) Block grant that the Tribes receive.

Information was shared about the Warm Springs CCDF plan that is available on the Tribal website. 70% of the grant goes toward child care fee subsidies for families.

The remainder goes toward things like staffing and quality improvement.

This year’s grant deadline is January 31st.

Anyone who was unable to attend the public meetings this week but who would like to offer comments on the needs of families and children regarding child care can email Deanie Smith at ECE deanie.s@wstribes.org.

The Link to view the CCDF Plan is located HERE.