KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jan. 13, 2023

The Friday Senior Meal is Salisbury steak. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

There will be no senior meals next week as the Warm Springs Senior Program will be cleaning and moving back to the Senior Building.

Madras boys and girls JV-1, JV-2 and Varsity basketball teams have away games against Philomath today. Madras Wrestling is in Redmond for the Oregon Wrestling Classic at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

KWSO will broadcast the Madras varsity boys basketball game tomorrow. They host Marshfield at 5pm.

Fences for Fido is doing a free parvo vaccine clinic for dogs in Warm Springs tomorrow from 10am to 1pm at the Agency Fire Station. It’s a drive-thru clinic providing distemper parvo shots for pets of Warm Springs residents. Register online using this LINK. A few things for folks to remember before your appointment – bring any vet records you have for your dog or know the date of their last vaccine, and dogs will remain in the car for the shot and need to be on a leash.

The Jefferson County Historical Society is hosting a Trivia Night fundraiser tomorrow at 6pm at the Mecca Grade Estate Malt and Tasting Room at 9619 NW Columbia Drive on Agency Plains. It’s 4 to 6 person teams. Beverages and food will be available.

A Salmon Canning Class for high school students will be held this coming Monday, January 16th from 9 to 4 at the agency longhouse. Email Jillisa Suppah to register

The annual Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day at Mt. Hood Meadows is on Friday, February 3rd. To sign up – send an email to sue.matters@wstribes.org with your name and contact information.

For Cheerleaders or anyone interested in Cheer – there is Advanced Cheer Conditioning class being offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:20 to 6:30 at the old Elementary School Gym. You can learn more by calling Martha at 541-699-9111.

Social Dance Class is Tuesdays from 3:30 until 5pm in the Aerobics Room at the Warm Springs Community Center. All are welcome. Contact Deanie at 541-460-3015 if you have any questions.

Covid-19 & Flu vaccines are available at Warm Springs Community Health. You can call to schedule an appointment at (541) 553-2610. Vaccinations are the best way to protect from both illnesses.