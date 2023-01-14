KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jan. 14, 2023

Madras High School Varsity Wrestling is at the Oregon Wrestling Classic in Redmond today; Boys varsity basketball hosts Marshfield at 5:00. Listen to KWSO for a live broadcast from the Buffalo Dome.

The Jefferson County Historical Society is hosting a Trivia Night fundraiser this evening at 6 at the Mecca Grade Estate Malt and Tasting Room at 9619 NW Columbia Drive on Agency Plains. It’s 4 to 6 person teams. Beverages and food will be available.

Central Oregon Community College’s Season of Nonviolence includes a free livestream of “Lessons From Our Father” at COCC’s Madras Campus on Thursday January 26. The live event is sold out featuring Nelson Mandela’s grandson and Malcom X’s daughter. Learn how to sign up for the live stream online at https://www.cocc.edu/departments/foundation/cls/season-of-nonviolence.aspx

Warm Springs Recreation invites departments to participate in a Valentine’s Day Office Decorating Contest. The theme is “Show the Love NDN Style.” Offices must be decorated by February 14th at 5pm. Winners will be selected after judging is complete, and trophies awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places. If your workplace wants to get in on the competition, call Recreation 541-553-3243 to register by Monday, February 6th

The Warm Springs Community Center Gym and Weight Rooms are open 8am to 8pm Monday thru Thursday (until 9 on Tuesday and Thursday). Office Hours are 8am until 5pm weekdays (closed from 12-1) and Snack Attack is Tuesday and Thursday afternoons 3-4:30. If you have any questions – their number is 541-553-3243.

The Warm Springs Behavior Health Center offers 24/7 Crisis Support. If there is an emergency outside of business hours, call Warm Springs Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and they will reach out to a crisis counselor to help you.

A public hearing for community input on the Child Care and Development Fund for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has been scheduled on Wednesday, January 25th. A morning session, 9am until noon, will be held at the Education/Culture & Heritage Building. There will be an evening session from 5-8:00 at ECE, with dinner provided. Child care will be available for both sessions. The Public Hearing is an opportunity for the community to give input and feedback about the child care services, and how they meet the needs of low-income children and families in Warm Springs. Tribal and community members and employees, elders and all other stakeholders are encouraged to attend to provide comments, support, concerns, and ideas.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and as for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.