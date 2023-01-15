KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jan. 16, 2023

There is no school today for the Jefferson County 509J schools in recognition of the Martin Luther King Jr holiday.

The My Dream Is… Fun Day is a no school day event for youth age 5 and older at the Community Center social hall today. They’ll have games, movies, drawing, snacks, prizes and lunch from.

Warm Springs Prevention is doing a hand drum making class for students of all ages on today at the old elementary school. Space is limited, contact Scott Kalama for more information scott.kalama@wstribes.org or 541-615-0123.

A Salmon Canning Class for high school students will be held today from 9 to 4 at the agency longhouse. Email Jillisa Suppah to register

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to the old vehicle pool, across from the Tribal Warehouse in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

Here is a look at today’s Tribal Council agenda – this morning Secretary-Treasurer Bobby Brunoe will provide his update, the February agenda, travel delegations, review of minutes and draft resolutions. Enrollments are this afternoon, and then updates from Indian Health Service, Health & Human Services and Managed Care.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Monday on Zoom at noon at 5:30. It’s a chanced to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals and work together on solutions to empower and encourage our youth. Contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan for questions.

Buffalo Skywalkers teams have games this week. 3rd&4th graders play Tuesday, the 5th&6th graders on Wednesday and the Kindergarten-2nd graders on Thursday. All games start at 4pm.

Women’s Night basketball is tonight at 7 at the Community Center gym. It’s every Monday and Wednesday for adults 18 and over.

The Madras Lady Buffs host Estacada tomorrow evening. If you can’t make it to the game, you can listen to KWSO for a live broadcast of the varsity matchup at 7:00.

The Warm Springs Point in Time Homeless Count will take place on Tuesday January 24th from 9am until 3pm. Individuals and families experiencing homelessness should stop by to compete a survey, enjoy a meal and earn incentives for participating. If you living in transitional housing, have no home at all, if you live rough or if you couch surf, please stop by the Warm Springs Family Resource Center on Tuesday January 24th for the Point in Time Count.

The High Desert Museum “Creations of Spirit” opens on Saturday January 28th. The exhibit features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. Art commissioned for this exhibition are: being used in artist’s communities, interactive, celebratory, various mediums, full of stories, and created for specific purposes and people. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/

The annual Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day at Mt. Hood Meadows is on Friday, February 3rd. To sign up – send an email to sue.matters@wstribes.org with your name and contact information.

Warm Springs Nation Little League early player registration discounts are available through January 31st. Register online.

If you’re interested in being a Warm Springs Nation Little League Coach, you will have to fill out a volunteer application and complete 2 background checks. Apply online or contact Edmund Francis, 541-325-3856 for more information. The deadline for is February 28th.