KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jan. 28, 2023

The North End Express All-Indian Basketball Tournaments scheduled for this weekend have been postponed.

The High Desert Museum “Creations of Spirit” opens today The exhibit features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Patient and Family Advisory Council is looking for people interested in joining. It’s an opportunity for patients and their family members to share information and feedback on services, processes, and forms at the clinic. If you are interested in joining, contact Shawnetta Yahtin, Patient Experience Specialist, at 541-553-2487.

Today the Madras White Buff boys swimming team is hosting at meet with Sisters today at the Madras Aquatic Center. Madras Wrestling is competing at the Cottage Grove Invitational.

Learn more about Central Oregon Community College’s Season of Nonviolence, with events honoring nonviolent advocacy for human rights. Visit COCC website for details.

Warm Springs Recreation invites departments to participate in a Valentine’s Day Office Decorating Contest. The theme is “Show the Love NDN Style.” Offices must be decorated by February 14th at 5pm. Winners will be selected after judging is complete, and trophies awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places. If your workplace wants to get in on the competition, call Recreation 541-553-3243 to register by Monday, February 6th

The annual Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day at Mt. Hood Meadows is on Friday, February 3rd. To sign up – send an email to sue.matters@wstribes.org with your name and contact information.

Warm Springs Nation Little League early player registration discounts are available through January 31st. Register online at www.wsnll.org.

Fences for Fido will have a second distemper and parvo vaccine clinic for dogs on Saturday, February 11th from 10am to 1pm at the Agency Fire Station. Shots and boosters will be available. Young puppies need a series of 3 vaccines to be protected, and adult dogs need an annual booster. This is open to Warm Springs residents and registration is open now online. Here is the LINK TO REGISTER. To be prepared on the day of your appointment, please be sure to have any vet records or date of last vaccine, and dogs should remain in your car and on a leash.

Madras High School Band, Choir and JROTC students are performing Canada and they are raising funds for their trip. Anyone who would like to sponsor a student, ake a donation or help with fundraising can call 541-475-7265, extension 2325 or email jmcfarlin@509j.net.

The Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch is hosting a Community Meeting on Wednesday, February 1st at noon at the Community Center Social Hall. Lunch will be provided. The purpose of the meeting is to get feedback from the community about projects for 2023. It’s an opportunity to learn about what’s planned and give input. Everyone is welcome.