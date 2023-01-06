KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jan. 7, 2023

Madras High School Sports contests today are all away today. Wrestlers are in Seaside for the Pac Rim Invitational Tournament and varsity basketball will play in La Grande. The girls tip-off at 11am and the boys at 12:30.

Indian Head Casino has new hours open Sunday through Thursday at 9am – they close at 1am. Fridays and Saturdays hours are 9am to 2am.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and as for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is seeking two new members to join its board. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, January 10th. Send a resume to Chris Watson, Executive Director, at chris@wscat.org.

The Warm Springs Point in Time Homeless Count will take place on Tuesday January 24th from 9am until 3pm. Individuals and families experiencing homelessness should stop by to compete a survey, enjoy a meal and earn incentives for participating. If you are living in transitional housing, have no home at all, if you live rough or if you couch surf, please stop by the Warm Springs Family Resource Center on Tuesday January 24th for the Point in Time Count.

The High Desert Museum “Creations of Spirit” opens on Saturday January 28th. The exhibit features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. Art commissioned for this exhibition are: being used in artist’s communities, interactive, celebratory, various mediums, full of stories, and created for specific purposes and people. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/.

Central Oregon Community College’s Season of Nonviolence includes a free livestream of “Lessons from Our Father” at COCC’s Madras Campus on Thursday, January 26. The live event is sold out featuring Nelson Mandela’s grandson and Malcom X’s daughter. Learn how to sign up for the live stream ONLINE.

Fences for Fido is doing a free parvo vaccine clinic for dogs in Warm Springs on Saturday, January 14th from 10am to 1pm at the Agency Fire Station. It’s a drive-thru clinic providing distemper parvo shots for pets of Warm Springs residents. Register ONLINE. A few things for folks to remember before your appointment – bring any vet records you have for your dog or know the date of their last vaccine, and dogs will remain in the car for the shot and need to be on a leash.

A public hearing for community input on the Child Care and Development Fund for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has been scheduled on Wednesday, January 25th. A morning session, 9am until noon, will be held at the Education/Culture & Heritage Building. There will be an evening session from 5-8:00 at ECE, with dinner provided. Child care will be available for both sessions. The Public Hearing is an opportunity for the community to give input and feedback about the child care services, and how they meet the needs of low-income children and families in Warm Springs. Tribal and community members and employees, elders and all other stakeholders are encouraged to attend to provide comments, support, concerns, and ideas.

A reminder to Warm Springs K8 families with 4th & 5th graders attending 21st Century, they are hosting a Read-a-thon fundraiser and need your help to meet their fundraising goal. It starts this coming Monday and goes until February 3rd. If you have not already done so, please activate your reader’s personal page at www.read-a-thon.com/readers and enter the code 3112936.