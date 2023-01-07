KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jan. 8, 2023

The Metolius Food Pantry is open on Sundays from 9am to 4pm at 575 Hood Avenue.

Indian Head Casino has new hours open Sunday through Thursday at 9am – they close at 1am. Fridays and Saturdays hours are 9am to 2am.

Buffalo Skywalkers basketball in weekday afternoons at the Warm Springs Community Center. This week – Practice is Monday for Kindergarten thru 2nd grade teams from 4-5 and the 3rd thru 4th grade teams practice from 5-6pm. Tuesday practice is for 5th and 6th grade teams from 4-5pm. Wednesday practice is for Kindergarten thru 2nd grade teams from 4-5 and the 3rd thru 4th grade teams practice from 5-6pm. Thursday Practice for 5th and 6th grade teams is 4-5pm. Any youth interested in playing need to complete a waiver form that you can get at the Recreation Office.

The High Desert Museum is now accepting submissions for the 2023 Waterson Desert Writing Prize that honors outstanding literary nonfiction that illustrates artistic excellence, sensitivity to place and desert literacy with the desert as both subject and setting. May 1st is the entry deadline. Learn more online at https://highdesertmuseum.org/waterston-prize/.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is seeking two new members to join its board. The deadline to apply is this Tuesday. Send a resume to Chris Watson, Executive Director, at CHRIS at chris@wscat.org.

Warm Springs Higher Education reminds current and new tribal students who still need to submit a 2023-24 Federal Application for Student Aid or FAFSA, to get that done as soon as possible for the best chance of qualifying for financial aid. Students should also be applying for scholarship opportunities now. The Oregon Tribal Student Grant is still accepting applications and can pay for most or all college expenses for students who are members of an Oregon Tribe. Visit OregonStudentAid.gov to apply for grants and scholarships, get help completing financial aid applications, learn about preparing for college and many other college and career resources. In Warm Springs, Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office is available answer questions and offer assistance to students.

The Warm Springs Community Center has basketball nights for men and women 18 and older. Monday and Wednesday are Women’s night. Tuesday and Thursday are Men’s Nights. Games start at 7 each night.

The Warm Springs Community Center Gym and Weight Rooms are open 8am to 8pm Monday thru Thursday (until 9 on Tuesday and Thursday). Office Hours are 8am until 5pm weekdays (closed from 12-1) and Snack Attach is Tuesday and Thursday afternoons 3-4:30. If you have any questions – their number is 541-553-3243

Fences for Fido is doing a free parvo vaccine clinic for dogs in Warm Springs on Saturday, January 14th from 10am to 1pm at the Agency Fire Station. It’s a drive-thru clinic providing distemper parvo shots for pets of Warm Springs residents. Register HERE. A few things for folks to remember before your appointment – bring any vet records you have for your dog or know the date of their last vaccine, and dogs will remain in the car for the shot and need to be on a leash.

Covid-19 & Flu vaccines are available at Warm Springs Community Health. You can call to schedule an appointment at (541) 553-2610. Vaccinations are the best way to protect from both illnesses.

Anyone can order 4 free COVID-19 home test kits from the US government at https://www.covid.gov/tests. Free test kits are also available at Warm Springs Emergency Management during work hours.