KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jan. 5, 2023

Burial services for Mychal Van Pelt, Sr. are this morning. They will leave from the Agency Longhouse at 9 to the Simnasho Cemetery.

Buffalo Skywalkers basketball practice for 5th & 6th grades is today from 4-5pm.

Indian Head Casino has new hours starting today. The casino will be open Sunday through Thursday at 9am and close at 1am. Fridays and Saturdays hours are 9am to 2am.

Warm Springs Tribal Council will hear updates today from: Credit; Ventures; Local Housing Authority; Warm Springs Timber LLC; and High Lookee Lodge.

The Madras White Buffalo girls swimming team will host a meet today at the Madras Aquatic Center.

The Community Center hosts men’s adult basketball tonight at 7. This is for players 18 and older.

The Papalaxsimisha Community Network monthly meeting is this evening from 6-7:30 via Zoom. This is an informal space for students, parents/guardians and community programs to network and share. Contact Jillisa Suppah if you have any questions or would like to be on the next agenda. Click on this link to join and go to the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page for more information on this and other upcoming activities.

A public hearing for community input on the Child Care and Development Fund for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has been scheduled on Wednesday, January 25th. A morning session, 9am until noon, will be held at the Education/Culture & Heritage Building. There will be an evening session from 5-8:00 at ECE, with dinner provided. Child care will be available for both sessions. The Public Hearing is an opportunity for the community to give input and feedback about the child care services, and how they meet the needs of low-income children and families in Warm Springs. Tribal and community members and employees, elders and all other stakeholders are encouraged to attend to provide comments, support, concerns, and ideas.

Fences for Fido is doing a free parvo vaccine clinic for dogs in Warm Springs on Saturday, January 14th from 10am to 1pm at the Agency Fire Station. It’s a drive-thru clinic providing distemper parvo shots for pets of Warm Springs residents. Register ONLINE HERE. A few things for folks to remember before your appointment – bring any vet records you have for your dog or know the date of their last vaccine, and dogs will remain in the car for the shot and need to be on a leash.

Warm Springs Higher Education reminds current and new tribal students who still need to submit a 2023-24 Federal Application for Student Aid or FAFSA, to get that done as soon as possible for the best chance of qualifying for financial aid. Students should also be applying for scholarship opportunities now. The Oregon Tribal Student Grant is still accepting applications and can pay for most or all college expenses for students who are members of an Oregon Tribe. Visit OregonStudentAid.gov to apply for grants and scholarships, get help completing financial aid applications, learn about preparing for college and many other college and career resources. In Warm Springs, Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office is available answer questions and offer assistance to students.