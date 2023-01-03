KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jan. 4, 2023

Tribal Council will be in session today. Agenda items this morning are: Statewide Transportation Fund; Indian Head Casino & Plateau Truck Stop; and Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise. This afternoon, updates from: Warm Springs Composite Products; Museum at Warm Springs; and Telecom.

There’s a meeting today in Warm Springs where folks can learn more about volunteering with the Red Cross. It’s from 11:30-1:30 at the Family Resource Center and open to the public.

In Madras High School sports action today, Girls Swimming travels to a meet in Sweet Home.

Buffalo Skywalkers Youth Basketball is starting back up. The weekly league features games at the Community Center afternoons at 4pm – on Mondays for 1st & 2nd grade, on Tuesdays for 3rd & 4th grade and on Wednesdays for 5th & 6th grades. There is a Waiver Form to sign up. You can download the form at KWSO dot ORG. Completed waivers need to be turned in at the Recreation Office. Call 541-553-3243 if you have questions.

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open each Wednesday & Thursday from 10am to 1pm at the United Methodist Church, 49 NE 12th Street.

It’s women’s night adult basketball this evening at 7 at the Community Center gym.

Covid-19 & Flu vaccines are available at Warm Springs Community Health. You can call to schedule an appointment at (541) 553-2610. Vaccinations are the best way to protect from both illnesses.

Prevent the spread of illness with good hand washing, by wearing a mask if you are sick, around someone sick or in a crowded place, and stay home if you are sick – regardless of the illness, to help prevent others from getting ill.

Everyone should have several COVID-19 home test kits on hand. If you feel sick – you can test to see if you have COVID. You can order 4 free test kits from the US government at https://www.covid.gov/tests or stop by Emergency Management during the work day to get some free tests.

Fences for Fido is doing a free parvo vaccine clinic for dogs in Warm Springs on Saturday, January 14th from 10am to 1pm at the Agency Fire Station. It’s a drive-thru clinic providing distemper parvo shots for pets of Warm Springs residents. Register online using this LINK. A few things for folks to remember before your appointment – bring any vet records you have for your dog or know the date of their last vaccine, and dogs will remain in the car for the shot and need to be on a leash.