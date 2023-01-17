KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jan. 18, 2023

There will be no senior meals this week as the Warm Springs Senior Program will be cleaning and moving back to the Senior Building.

Tribal Council agenda items today are Finance; Public Utilities; OSU Cascade Campus; and Water 101 Workshop.

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open each Wednesday & Thursday from 10am to 1pm at the United Methodist Church, 49 NE 12th Street.

Today is game day for Buffalo Skywalkers 5th&6th graders and the Kindergarten-2nd graders play on Thursday. Games start at 4pm.

It’s women’s night adult basketball this evening at 7 at the Community Center gym.

A public hearing for community input on the Child Care and Development Fund for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has been scheduled on Wednesday, January 25th. A morning session, 9am until noon, will be held at the Education/Culture & Heritage Building. There will be an evening session from 5-8:00 at ECE, with dinner provided. Child care will be available for both sessions. The Public Hearing is an opportunity for the community to give input and feedback about the child care services, and how they meet the needs of low-income children and families in Warm Springs. Tribal and community members and employees, elders and all other stakeholders are encouraged to attend to provide comments, support, concerns, and ideas.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit will be closed this Thursday, and that includes the drive thru window. Credit will be open for regular business hours again on Friday.

Central Oregon Community College’s Season of Nonviolence includes a free livestream of “Lessons From Our Father” at COCC’s Madras Campus on Thursday January 26. The live event is sold out featuring Nelson Mandela’s grandson and Malcom X’s daughter. Learn how to sign up for the live stream online.

The 2023 Office Decorating Contest presented by Warm Springs Recreation invites local departments to decorate their offices for Valentine’s Day, with the theme “Show the Love NDN Style.” To be included in the judging, departments need to sign-up by calling 541-553-3243 by Monday, February 6th.

The annual Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day at Mt. Hood Meadows is on Friday, February 3rd. To sign up – send an email to sue.matters@wstribes.org with your name and contact information.

If you’re interested in being a Warm Springs Nation Little League Coach, you will have to fill out a volunteer application and complete 2 background checks. Apply online at www.WSNLL.org or contact Edmund Francis, 541-325-3856 for more information. The deadline for is February 28th.