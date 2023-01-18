Local Sports Update! 1/18/23

The Madras High School Lady Buffs Basketball was in action last night in the first game of League action against Estacada. The Lady Buffs started off strong with tough full court press and great scoring off of turnover opportunities and jumped out to a 25-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. They kept up their full court defense in the 2nd quarter and with the foot on the throttle, went in to halftime with a 44-9 lead. In this first game of league action, the Lady Buffs looked to be making a statement that they are coming for the Tri-Valley League crown and a strong run at the playoffs. In the 3rd Quarter, the Lady Buffs made it through with no fouls and transitioned their defense to a 3-2 zone, extending their lead to 62-16 by the end of the quarter. With the clock running because of the more than 40 point lead, the Lady Buffs coasted in the 4th quarter to a blowout win 66-21. The Lady Buffs were led in scoring by Sasha Esquiro with 21 points and Rylan Davis with 15. Coach Say talks about next up for the Lady Buffs…”We got Gladstone next at Gladstone, so we got a big one coming up! Gladstone, they are returning basically everybody from last year, I think they only lost one senior. She was a role player, but they are tough they are #2 in state. It’s not a team we’re unfamiliar with, we’re very familiar with them. It should be a good fun competition on Friday.” The Lady Gladiators are coming off of a close loss to Molalla 66-64. The Buff Boys were on the road to Estacada last night and they came home with a loss to the Rangers 67-64. Next up for the Buff Boys, they are hosting Gladstone in more league action on Friday in the Buffalo Dome. Gladstone is coming off of a victory over Molalla 69-51.

The Warm Springs K-8 Girls Basketball teams are hosting Crook County today. Their games begin at 4pm.