KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jan. 19, 2023

Drummers are needed at the funeral services for Patrick Culps at the Simnasho Longhouse today. The dressing is at 2:00, followed by overnight services. Burial will be on Friday morning at the Simnasho Cemetery. They will leave the longhouse at 9am.

For Cheerleaders or anyone interested in Cheer – there is Advanced Cheer Conditioning class being offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:20 to 6:30 at the old Elementary School Gym. You can learn more by calling Martha at 541-699-9111.

The Community Center hosts men’s adult basketball tonight at 7. This is for players 18 and older.

The Warm Springs Tribal Credit office and drive-thru window are closed today. They will reopen for regular business hours tomorrow. Credit would also like to remind folks that their lobby and drive-thru are closed during the lunch hour from noon until 1.

Buffalo Skywalkers Kindergarten-2nd graders have a game today at 4:00.

KWSO will have a live broadcast from the Buffalo Dome tomorrow night when Madras Boys Basketball takes on Gladstone. Listen to the Varsity game at 7:00.

The Warm Springs Point in Time Homeless Count will take place on Tuesday January 24th from 9am until 3pm. Individuals and families experiencing homelessness should stop by to compete a survey, enjoy a meal and earn incentives for participating. If you living in transitional housing, have no home at all, if you live rough or if you couch surf, please stop by the Warm Springs Family Resource Center on Tuesday January 24th for the Point in Time Count.

Madras High School Principal Tony Summers will be in Warm Springs for his next Coffee with the Principal event on Thursday, January 26th. People can stop by at 9am at the Community Center for an informal meeting with Mr. Summers to ask questions, learn about MHS happenings and share ideas or concerns.

The High Desert Museum “Creations of Spirit” opens on Saturday January 28th. The exhibit features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. Art commissioned for this exhibition are: being used in artist’s communities, interactive, celebratory, various mediums, full of stories, and created for specific purposes and people. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/.

Warm Springs Nation Little League early player registration discounts are available through January 31st. Register online at www.wsnll.org.