Warm Springs OSU Extension Jan 2023

This month the Warm Springs OSU Extension Service is focused on whole grains and canning soup plus they have some yummy recipes for things like Brown Rice with Corn and Beans.FH_BrnRiceCornBeans_RecipeCard

Whole Grains promote healthy blood pressure, cholesterol, digestion, blood sugar and weight control. Different whole grains work great for a number of uses. You can learn about whole grains from Food Hero.kwso.org/…023/01/whole_grains_monthly.pdf

If you have ever thought about grown beans with the idea of preserving them to last all year – here’s a great article about what the proves of drying beans involves.kwso.org/…/PreservingFoods_DriedBeans_SP50955.pdf

If you like to make a big batch of soup when you have time and the ingredients are all together – remember you can preserve soup too. Learn about canning soup with food safety and preservation tips from OSU Extension.kwso.org/…/FoodSafetyandPreservation_CanningSoup_SP50931.pdf

If you have any questions about food preservation, nutrition, food safety of upcoming classes, check out the Warm Springs OSU Extension Facebook Page.