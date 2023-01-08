KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jan. 9, 2023

Covid-19 & Flu vaccines are available at Warm Springs Community Health. You can call to schedule an appointment at (541) 553-2610. Vaccinations are the best way to protect from both illnesses.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is seeking two new members to join its board. Anyone interested in serving on the board should email their resume to Chris Watson, Executive Director, at chris@wscat.org. Tomorrow is the deadline.

On today’s Tribal Council agenda are Committee Reports. This morning they will hear from Water Board; Range & Ag Committee; and Off Reservation Fish & Wildlife Committee. This afternoon the On Reservation Fish & Wildlife Committee and Culture & Heritage Committee are scheduled.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to the old vehicle pool, across from the Tribal Warehouse in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

Buffalo Skywalkers basketball in weekday afternoons at the Warm Springs Community Center. This week – Practice is today for kindergarten thru 2nd grade teams from 4-5 and the 3rd thru 4th grade teams practice from 5-6pm. Tuesday practice is for 5th and 6th grade teams from 4-5pm. Wednesday practice is for kindergarten thru 2nd grade teams from 4-5 and the 3rd thru 4th grade teams practice from 5-6pm. Thursday Practice for 5th and 6th grade teams is 4-5pm. Any youth interested in playing needs to complete a waiver form that you can get at the Recreation Office.

The Metolius Food Pantry is open Mondays from 9am to 1pm and 5-8pm at 575 Hood Avenue.

A Veterans Group – For Veterans, By Veterans – meets every Monday from 4-5pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center. Veterans of all eras, active-duty military, guard and reserve are invited to join for an afternoon social hour with refreshments.

Women’s Night basketball is tonight at 7 at the Community Center gym. It’s every Monday and Wednesday for adults 18 and over.

Listen to KWSO tomorrow night for live play-by-play of the White Buff varsity girls’ basketball game. They will host Sweet Home at 7:00.

A public hearing for community input on the Child Care and Development Fund for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has been scheduled on Wednesday, January 25th. A morning session, 9am until noon, will be held at the Education/Culture & Heritage Building. There will be an evening session from 5-8:00 at ECE, with dinner provided. Child care will be available for both sessions. The Public Hearing is an opportunity for the community to give input and feedback about the child care services, and how they meet the needs of low-income children and families in Warm Springs. Tribal and community members and employees, elders and all other stakeholders are encouraged to attend to provide comments, support, concerns, and ideas.