Career Trades Fair

A Meet the Trades Career Fair is bring held Wed., Mar. 8, 2023 from 1-4pm in Portland at Lloyd Center on the 2nd floor.

Constructing Hope, Portland Youth Builders, Portland Opportunity Industrialization Center, and Oregon Tradeswomen are hosting the Meet the Trades Career Fair, sponsored by Skanska Flatiron.

Upon arrival you will receive a passport to help guide you through the Trades Career Fair. Turn your completed passport in for a chance to receive a great gift pack including work boots, safety glasses, gloves, a vest, a backpack, and a gift card!

Trades Career Fair