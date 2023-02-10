KWSO Calendar for Sat., Feb. 11, 2023

Anyone interested in being a Warm Springs Nation Little League Coach should fill out a volunteer application and complete 2 background checks available online at www.wsnll.org or contact Edmund Francis, 541-325-3856 for more information. The deadline is February 28th.

Today at the High Desert Museum, it is Mid-Oregon Free Family Saturday and all visitors will get free admission. The museum is open daily from 10am to 4pm.

The North End Express All-Indian Men’s 19-29 years and 30 & Over Basketball Tournament has been rescheduled for February 23-26. It will also include an All-Indian Women’s Tournament. Entries are due by February 14th. Contact Austin Greene at 541-553-3243 for more info.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Sweetheart Baby Fair will be held on Wednesday, February 15th from 5:15-7pm in the Community Center Social Hall. The event is for young children, newborn to age 5, and their families and will include fun activities and prizes. There’s also the Little Tykes Regalia Fashion Show for walkers up to age 5, and opportunities to learn to make baby food from foods you grow or gather. For more information call 541-553-3243.

Lincoln’s Powwow is happening this weekend at the Simnasho Longhouse. Grand entry time today is 1:00 and Sunday at 1:30.

The Jefferson County Historical Society is hosting a Trivia Night fundraiser this evening at 6:00 at the Mecca Grade Estate Malt Brewery on NW Columbia Drive off Agency Plains. A Food Truck will be on site. You can come with your team – or if you are on your own – you can become part of a team.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is taking appointments for their free AARP Tax Aide service being offered at their office on campus and also for Tax Aide in Madras at the Senior Building on SW Madison Street. You can call 541-553-3148 to make an appointment and get all the details you need.

The Museum at Warm Springs’ is celebrating their 30th anniversary this year. Part of the celebration is a Clean-Up Day on Saturday, March 18th. Everyone is invited to bring your rakes and tools. Garbage bags will be provided. The Clean-Up will be from 1-5 p.m. with a reception to follow from 5-6:30 pm with light refreshments served. It would be helpful to let the museum know if you can help with Clean Up Day so they can have enough food. Contact Sunmiet at officemanager@museumatwarmsprings.org

Elderberry Wisdom Farm is offering paid internships for Native Americans interested in learning regenerative farming and microenterprise business development. You will train with a Native American farmer and learn to prepare the soil to grow a crop of organic foods. Interns will also assist with formation of the Native American Farm Cooperative and Farmer’s Market. It will run 8 weeks beginning in April, 3 days a week with pay and additional funds for your business. Learn more at www.elderberrywisdom.org.