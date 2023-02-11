KWSO Calendar for Sun., Feb. 12, 2023

Grand Entry time at the Lincoln’s Powwow at the Simnasho Longhouse today is 1:30.

The Metolius Food Pantry is open on Sundays from 9am to 4pm at 575 Hood Avenue.

The Madras Lady Buffs host The Dalles tomorrow and KWSO will broadcast the varsity game. Tip-off is at 7.

Learn more about Central Oregon Community College’s Season of Nonviolence, with events honoring nonviolent advocacy for human rights. For details, visit https://www.cocc.edu/departments/foundation/cls/season-of-nonviolence.aspx.

The Warm Springs Tribal Veterans Service Office is hosting a meeting for Veterans on Friday evening February 17th from 6 to 8 at the Warm Springs Senior Center. A meal will be served and on the Agenda is the Veterans Memorial project. If you are a veteran who would like to know more call (541) 553-2234

The High Desert Museum is now accepting submissions for the 2023 Waterson Desert Writing Prize that honors outstanding literary nonfiction that illustrates artistic excellence, sensitivity to place and desert literacy with the desert as both subject and setting. May 1st is the entry deadline. Learn more online at https://highdesertmuseum.org/waterston-prize/

The North End Express All-Indian Men’s 19-29 years and 30 & Over Basketball Tournament has been rescheduled for February 23-26. It will also include an All-Indian Women’s Tournament. Entries are due by February 14th. Contact Austin Greene at 541-553-3243 for more info.

Warm Springs Nation Little League player registration is open through March 12th. Register and find league information online at www.wsnll.org

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Monday on Zoom at noon at 5:30. It’s a chanced to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals and work together on solutions to empower and encourage our youth. Contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan for more information.

The US Department of Veterans Affairs has free virtual Financial Education classes coming up. There will be classes on Financial Mistakes to Avoid offered on February 15th at 9am and noon. Here is the link to register.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is taking appointments for their free AARP Tax Aide service being offered at their office on campus and also for Tax Aide in Madras at the Senior Building on SW Madison Street. You can call 541-553-3148 to make an appointment and get all the details you need.

NeighborImpact’s Weatherization program provides free assessments and contracted services to qualified applicants to make energy saving improvements to homes. Some of the services could be adding insulation to your attic, floor, or walls; duct sealing and insulation and replacement or repair of inefficient appliances. Apply online or pick up an application in Warm Springs at the Family Resource Center.