KWSO Calendar for Mon., Feb. 13, 2023

It’s late start Monday for 509J schools and at the Warm Springs K8 – that means class starts at 9:30.

It’s Buffalo Skywalkers Youth Basketball today with games at 4 at the Community Center Gym for Kindergarten thru 2nd grade teams.

There is Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center today. Class is from 10:45 to 11:45, with a light lunch served after.

The Tribal Council’s Joint Committee Meeting is from 9-4:00 today at the Fire Management Conference Room.

Madras High School girls basketball teams play at home tonight against The Dalles. The JV-1 and JV-2 games start at 5:30. The varsity game tips off at 7. Listen to KWSO for our live broadcast of the varsity game. This is the final regular season home game for the girls, and it’s Senior Night.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Monday on Zoom at noon at 5:30. It’s a chanced to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals and work together on solutions to empower and encourage our youth. Contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan with questions.

The North End Express All-Indian Men’s 19-29 years and 30 & Over Basketball Tournament has been rescheduled for February 23-26. It will also include an All-Indian Women’s Tournament. Entries are due by tomorrow. Contact Austin Greene at 541-553-3243 for more info.

There is a Warm Springs Nation Little League board meeting tomorrow at 6pm in the Prevention Training room. Coaches, volunteers and community members are welcome to attend.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Sweetheart Baby Fair is this Wednesday from 5:15-7pm in the Community Center Social Hall. The event is for young children, newborn to age 5, and their families and will include fun activities and prizes. There’s also the Little Tykes Regalia Fashion Show for walkers up to age 5, and opportunities to learn to make baby food from foods you grow or gather. For more information call 541-553-3243.

Just a reminder that this Thursday at the K8 will be Family Teacher Conferences from 4 to 6pm. No appointment is needed – just stop in to visit with your student’s teachers about progress being made.

Aurolyn Stwyer will be sharing a talk on Native American Cultural Stories and Artistry as part of a series of Fireside Story Evenings presented by the Three Sisters Historical Society. The event is Tuesday February 21st at 7pm at the FivePine Conference Center in Sisters. Reservations can be made by calling 541-610-6323.

Bonneville Power Administration and the American Indian Science & Engineering Society are accepting applications for a 10-week cultural resources focused summer internship. The deadline is coming up February 28th. Details and applications can be found online at www.aises.org/scholarships/internships.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is taking appointments for their free AARP Tax Aide service being offered at their office on campus and also for Tax Aide in Madras at the Senior Building on SW Madison Street. You can call 541-553-3148 to make an appointment and get all the details you need.