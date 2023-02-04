KWSO Calendar for Sun., Feb. 5, 2023

The 2023 Office Decorating Contest presented by Warm Springs Recreation invites local departments to decorate their offices for Valentine’s Day, with the theme “Show the Love NDN Style.” To be included in the judging, departments need to sign-up by calling 541-553-3243 by tomorrow.

The Native Aspirations Coalition meets at noon tomorrow to discuss upcoming events and activities in the community. The meeting is open to anyone interested in having positive impact in Warm Springs and making things happen. The meeting is in the prevention training room at the old elementary school.

Madras High School Band, Choir and JROTC students are performing Canada and they are raising funds for their trip. Anyone who would like to sponsor a student, make a donation or help with fundraising can call 541-475-7265, extension 2325 or email jmcfarlin@509j.net.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Sweetheart Baby Fair will be held on Wednesday, February 15th from 5:15-7pm in the Community Center Social Hall. The event is for young children, newborn to age 5, and their families and will include fun activities and prizes. There’s also the Little Tykes Regalia Fashion Show for walkers up to age 5, and opportunities to learn to make baby food from foods you grow or gather. For more information call 541-553-3243.

Tribal Council will have its first meeting of the month tomorrow. Agenda items are updates from Bureau of Indian Affairs; Bureau of Trust Funds Admin; Realty; COVID Team; Federal & State Lobbyists; and Tribal Attorneys.

The Warm Springs Community Center Gym and Weight Rooms are open 8am to 8pm Monday thru Thursday (until 9 on Tuesday and Thursday). Office Hours are 8am until 5pm weekdays (closed from 12-1) and Snack Attack is Tuesday and Thursday afternoons 3-4:30. If you have any questions – their number is 541-553-3243.

Lincoln’s Powwow is next weekend, February 10-12 at the Simnasho Longhouse. Grand entries are at 7pm Friday, 1:00 on Saturday and 1:30 on Sunday.

The Family Access Network or FAN is in all Central Oregon schools – offering assistance to families for critical basic needs and services with the goal of keeping children healthy and in school. You can access your school’s FAN advocate through your student’s teacher, a counselor, principal or the school office. You can learn more at their website https://familyaccessnetwork.org/

All children who are not up-to-date or complete on their immunizations will be excluded from their school or child care facility on February 15th. Ahead of that date – Jefferson County Public Health is having a Pizza and Poke party where children 5 and older can get the immunizations they need to get caught up and avoid exclusion. The Pizza & Poke party is Thursday afternoon, February 9th between 4 and 7 pm at Jefferson County Public Health on NE A Street in Madras. No Appointment is needed.