KWSO Calendar for Sat., Feb. 4, 2023

Memorial and re-joining services for Rosaline Moran (Spino) will take place today and start at 10am at the HeHe Longhouse.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Monday on Zoom at noon at 5:30. It’s a chanced to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals and work together on solutions to empower and encourage our youth. Contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan for questions.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Patient and Family Advisory Council is looking for people interested in joining. It’s an opportunity for patients and their family members to share information and feedback on services, processes, and forms at the clinic. If you are interested in joining call 541-553-2487.

The Native Aspirations Coalition meets at noon on Monday to discuss upcoming events and activities in the community. The meeting is open to anyone interested in having positive impact in Warm Springs and making things happen. The meeting is in the prevention training room at the old elementary school.

Fences for Fido will have a second distemper and parvo vaccine clinic for dogs next Saturday, February 11th from 10am to 1pm at the Agency Fire Station. Shots and boosters will be available. Young puppies need a series of 3 vaccines to be protected, and adult dogs need an annual booster. This is open to Warm Springs residents and registration is open now online. Here is the LINK TO REGISTER . To be prepared on the day of your appointment, please be sure to have any vet records or date of last vaccine, and dogs should remain in your car and on a leash.

All children who are not up-to-date or complete on their immunizations will be excluded from their school or child care facility on February 15th. Ahead of that date – Jefferson County Public Health is having a Pizza and Poke party where children 5 and older can get the immunizations they need to get caught up and avoid exclusion. The Pizza & Poke party is Thursday afternoon, February 9th between 4 and 7 pm at Jefferson County Public Health on NE A Street in Madras. No Appointment is needed.

Lincoln’s Powwow is February 10-12 at the Simnasho Longhouse. Grand entries are at 7pm Friday, 1:00 on Saturday and 1:30 on Sunday.

Covid-19 & Flu vaccines are available at Warm Springs Community Health. You can call to schedule an appointment at (541) 553-2610. Vaccinations are the best way to protect from both illnesses.

Anyone can order 4 free COVID-19 home test kits from the US government at https://www.covid.gov/tests. Free test kits are also available at Warm Springs Emergency Management during work hours.