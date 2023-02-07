KWSO Calendar for Wed., Feb. 8, 2023

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is taking appointments for their free AARP Tax Aide service being offered at their office on campus and also for Tax Aide in Madras at the Senior Building on SW Madison Street. You can call 541-553-3148 to make an appointment and get all the details you need.

Tribal Council will be in session today. On their agenda this morning – Appellate Court Rules Update; and Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission representatives of Enforcement, Columbia 01 and In-Lieu Sites. Other updates this afternoon will be from Indian Health Service; Health & Human Services; and Managed Care.

A Mom’s Talking Circle provided by Papalaxsimisha will be held today during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. Snacks are provided. For questions, contact Lorien Scott lorienscottt@gmail.com or Rosetta Herkshan mrsherkshan@gmail.com

Senior lunch has moved back to the Senior Center and is served from noon to 1 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Today’s lunch is pork tamales.

In Eagles Sports – Girls Basketball play a rescheduled game at Elton Gregory Middle School in Redmond this afternoon

8th Wed – It’s Buffalo Skywalkers Youth Basketball today with K thru 2nd grade practice from 4-5 and 3rd & 4th grade practice from 5 to 6at the Community Center Gym

All children who are not up-to-date or complete on their immunizations will be excluded from their school or child care facility on February 15th. Ahead of that date – Jefferson County Public Health is having a Pizza and Poke party where children 5 and older can get the immunizations they need to get caught up and avoid exclusion. The Pizza & Poke party is tomorrow afternoon, between 4 and 7 pm at Jefferson County Public Health on NE A Street in Madras. No Appointment is needed.

There will be a meeting of the Central Oregon Area Commission on Transportation tomorrow from 3 to 5PM via Zoom or in-person at Redmond PublicWorks. Both the meeting agenda and materials can be downloaded from COIC dot ORG https://www.coic.org/coact/

Listen to KWSO tomorrow at 7pm for a live broadcast when the Madras varsity girls host Gladstone.

This Friday Warm Springs Recreation is hosting a Sweetheart Sale from 9am until 3pm. There will be breakfast and lunch plus vendors selling items perfect for your Valentine! If you are a vendor who would like to reserve a table – call the Community Center to sign up at 541-553-3243.

The Museum at Warm Springs Springs 29th annual “Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Art Exhibit” will be closing this Saturday February 11th. The Museum is open Tuesday thru Saturday.

Fences for Fido will have a second distemper and parvo vaccine clinic for dogs this Saturday from 10am to 1pm at the Agency Fire Station. Shots and boosters will be available. Young puppies need a series of 3 vaccines to be protected, and adult dogs need an annual booster. This is open to Warm Springs residents and registration is open now online. Use the link found in today’s calendar at KWSO.org. To be prepared on the day of your appointment, please be sure to have any vet records or date of last vaccine, and dogs should remain in your car and on a leash.

The Jefferson County Historical Society is hosting a Trivia Night fundraiser this Saturday at 6pm at the Mecca Grade Estate Malt Brewery on NW Columbia Drive off Agency Plains. A Food Truck will be on site. You can come with your team – or if you are on your own – you can become part of a team.

There are several positions posted for the Warm Springs IHS Clinic. You can see what opportunities are available and apply at USA JOB dot GOV. Type in 97761 for the location (https://www.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?l=97761)

The next Warm Springs Nation Little League board meeting is on Tuesday, February 14th at 6pm in the Prevention Training room. Coaches, volunteers and community members are welcome to attend.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Sweetheart Baby Fair will be held on Wednesday, February 15th from 5:15-7pm in the Community Center Social Hall. The event is for young children, newborn to age 5, and their families and will include fun activities and prizes. There’s also the Little Tykes Regalia Fashion Show for walkers up to age 5, and opportunities to learn to make baby food from foods you grow or gather. For more information call 541-553-3243.