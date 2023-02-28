KWSO Calendar for Wed., Mar. 1, 2023

It’s Read Across America Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K8 and today is: Mismatch Day. Tomorrow is Wear Your Grade Colors Day: Kindergarten is red, first grade wear orange, second grade is yellow, third graders’ color is green, fourth grade blue, the fifth grade color is purple, sixth grade wear pink, seventh graders’ color is black, and eighth grade pick your favorite grade to represent.

It’s Buffalo Skywalkers Youth Basketball today with games at 4 at the Community Center Gyn for the 5th & 6th grade teams.

Young Adults in Warm Springs are invited to attend an introduction to welding opportunity. The Madras 7th day Adventist church is coordinating a go cart making project and needs willing participants who are interested in learning how to do it. March 3rd through the 11th from 3-6 daily, they will be constructing go carts at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. High School students 16 and older and young adults can participate. If you are interested contact Seth at seth.cantu7@gmail.com.

The Children’s Protective Service office is closed this week while new flooring is installed. During this closure, CPS can be reached through Warm Springs PD Dispatch 541-553-1171.

Movin’ Mountains Slimdown Challenge 2023 registration and initial assessments are being done this week in Warm Springs and Madras. They will be done at Warm Springs Community Health in the clinic on Thursday & Friday between 9am and 4pm. In Madras, go to Jefferson County Public Health to register Thursday from noon until 5, Friday between 8am and 6pm or Saturday 9-2:00. Payments are due when you register.

A Mom’s Talking Circle provided by Papalaxsimisha is being held next Wednesday, March 8th during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. Snacks are provided. For questions, contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

Madras High School Band, Choir and JROTC students are performing Canada and they are raising funds for their trip. Anyone who would like to sponsor a student, make a donation or help with fundraising can call 541-475-7265, extension 2325 or email jmcfarlin@509j.net.

Off Season Football Training is being offered on Sunday afternoons, until June 4th, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth will train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. Sri Ponya is offering this “Next Phase” Off Season Training in partnership with coaching from John Charles who has collegiate and pro football experience. This is for all position players and skill levels. Youth should bring cleats and tennis shoes.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is taking appointments for their free AARP Tax Aide service being offered at their office on campus and also for Tax Aide in Madras at the Senior Building on SW Madison Street. You can call 541-553-3148 to make an appointment and get all the details you need.

The annual Redsides Powwow at South Wasco County High School in Maupin is going to held on April 19th. There’s a dinner at 5:30 and they’d like for people to bring a side dish, dessert or salad to share. Social dancing at games will begin right at 6:30. The Black Lodge Singers are the host drum and there’s a Shell Dress Special open to all ages. All dancers and drummers are welcome.