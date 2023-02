Special District Election upcoming in May 2023

In Jefferson County, there is a Special District Election coming up in May of 2023. The election will be held in Jefferson County, Oregon for the purpose of electing board members to fill the positions and terms in Jefferson County.

The positions include:

Ashwood School District #8:

Position 1 – 4 Year Term

Position 3 – 2 Year Term (*unexpired term)

Position 5 – 4 Year Term

Culver School District #4

Position 2 – 4 Year Term

Position 5 – 4 Year Term

Jefferson County School District 509-J

Position 4 – 4 Year Term

Position 5 – 4 Year Term

Jefferson County Education Service District

Ashwood, Position 1 – 4 Year Term

Culver, Position 2 – 4 Year Term

Black Butte, Position 3 – 4 Year Term

At-Large, Position 6 – 4 Year Term

Jefferson County Library District

Position 1 – 4 Year Term

Position 2 – 4 Year Term

Deschutes Valley Water District

Position 3 – 4 Year Term

Position 4 – 4 Year Term

Position 5 – 4 Year Term

Jefferson County Rural Fire Protection District

Position 3 – 4 Year Term

Position 4 – 4 Year Term

Position 5 – 4 Year Term

Lake Chinook Fire & Rescue

Position 1 – 4 Year Term

Position 3 – 4 Year Term

Position 4 – 2 Year Term (*unexpired term)

Position 5 – 4 Year Term

Jefferson County Emergency Medical Services District

Position 3 – 4 Year Term

Position 5 – 4 Year Term

Madras Aquatic Center District of Jefferson County

Position 1 – 4 Year Term

Position 2 – 4 Year Term

Position 3 – 4 Year Term

Position 5 – 2 Year Term (*unexpired term)

This election will be conducted by mail and each candidate must file a Declaration of Candidacy including a $10 filing fee or file a Declaration of Candidacy and a Petition for Nomination.

The filing deadline is 5pm on March 16th, 2023. Filing forms are available at the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office in Madras or the Secretary of State’s website. http://sos.oregon.gov/elections/Documents/SEL190.pdf

For more information call 541-475-4451.