Special Election – May 16, 2023

May 16th is a Special District Election in Oregon.

For Jefferson County & Warm Springs Reservation voters – the ballot will include 2 positions on the Jefferson County 509J school board. Both Courtney Snead and Kevin Richards have filed to retain their seats. The Jefferson County Library District has 2 positions with Tiffany Turo and Artesha Ballard having filed for those. The Jefferson County Educational Service District has 4 open positions. 1 each for Ashwood, Culver and Black Butte school districts and one at large position.

You can find more information on the Jefferson County Clerk’s Website https://www.jeffco.net/cc/page/currentupcoming-elections.

Each candidate that wants to file, must fill out and submit an SEL 190 form. The form is available at 3 Warrior’s Market, at any County Clerk’s office, or The Secretary of State’s website http://sos.oregon.gov/elections/Documents/SEL190.pdf Candidates can either pay the filing fee of $10, or they can choose to file by signature petition. If you choose to file by collecting signatures, contact your County Clerk’s Office if you need assistance.

The last Special District Election had several candidates from Warm Springs.

The deadline to file for office for the May 16th election is March 16th